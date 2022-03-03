x

March 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Politics

Biden, Other Quad Leaders to Meet Virtually Amid Ukraine War

March 3, 2022
By Associated Press
Biden
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to promote his infrastructure agenda at University of Wisconsin-Superior, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Superior, Wis. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW DELHI — President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of India, Australia and Japan will talk Thursday in a virtual meeting of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quad that comes a week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the leaders will “exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.”

The U.S., Australia and Japan supported a resolution at the U.N. General Assembly to demand an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine and the withdrawal of all Russian troops. India abstained from Wednesday’s vote.

The leaders of the Quad nations — Biden, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — are also grappling with China, which the Quad countries have accused of economic coercion and unsettling military maneuvering.

The Quad Leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after their September summit in Washington hosted by Biden, Bagchi said.

 

RELATED

Politics
Biden Plan Would Tackle Chronic Gaps in Mental Health Care

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's new plan to expand mental health and drug abuse treatment would pour hundreds of millions of dollars into suicide prevention, mental health services for youth, and community clinics providing 24/7 access to people in crisis.

Politics
Russia-Ukraine War: What to Know on Day 8 of Russian Assault
Economy
Amazon Shuttering Its Physical Bookstores And 4-star Shops

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

World Monuments Fund announces 2022 Watch list

NEW YORK - From a coral-built cemetery in the Maldives to royal Kushite pyramids in Sudan, public water fountains in Nepal, prehistoric cave paintings in Brazil, and India’s earliest Chinatown, the World Monuments Fund’s 2022 Watch list, announced Tuesday, highlights 25 diverse sites with deep local significance in need of timely attention.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings