x

June 10, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

Biden Opens ‘The Sack of Aeolus’

June 9, 2024
By Vasileios Magalios
biden
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on April 12, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

“The president looked at that, talked to the interagency team, made sure he had – understood all the ramifications of the request and then approved it. It is limited to the Kharkiv region, and it is limited with respect to the kinds of targets they can hit and how far back they can go.”

That is what White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said regarding the ‘green light’ finally given by Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. for the use of American weapons by the Ukrainians against Russian targets in order to defend Kharkiv.

Essentially, Mr. Kirby revealed that the American President “understood all the ramifications of the request.”

So Mr. Biden is aware that among the consequences of his order is the use of nuclear weapons by the Russian President, right? So Mr. Biden understood that among the consequences of his actions is the possibility of a nuclear war, right?

Thus, the only thing the citizens of Europe and the world in general are hoping for is for Putin to be more reasonable than…Biden. Everyone is now hoping that the Russian President will not follow up the paranoia that Mr. Biden is showing, and of course, not to follow through on his threats to use nuclear weapons.

President Biden is playing with fire while holding… a can of gasoline.

The Russian drew a red line on the entry of Ukraine into NATO and when Mr. Biden crossed it, he immediately responded to the challenge of the American President and invaded Ukraine. Now Mr. Biden has given the OK for the use of American weapons by Zelensky, who has been asking for American weapons and American soldiers since the first day of the war.

In short, the Ukrainian President wanted NATO involvement and by extension World War III. And now Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is giving him the OK to use ‘made in NATO’ weapons on Russian targets.

Questions: If Zelensky strikes Russia inside its territory what will Biden do? Will he apologize to Putin or argue with Zelensky? And if Putin responds with nukes in Ukraine, will public opinion condemn him?

And there is one more thing to look at in order to understand Mr. Biden’s tragically wrong decision. German Major General Christian Freuding, head of the Bundeswehr’s Situation Center Ukraine revealed that “it is quite conceivable that the ‘Patriot’ systems will now also be used near Kharkiv and over Russia.”

Patriots being used vs. Russia with German approval and Biden saying ‘Yes’ to U.S. weapons strikes? Really, where is Europe heading? We used to think Putin was ‘crazy’ and ‘paranoid’ but that the others have… grace.

Really now – Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is pulling out all the stops. So far he has done all kinds of things in a losing war and now he is playing a dangerous game knowing that the consequences can be tragic for all of us

RELATED

Columnists
This Year’s Historic European Elections for Diaspora Greeks and Collective Priorities

Citizens of the 27 EU nation-states are voting in this year’s European Parliament elections.

Columnists
What’s Wrong With This Greek Beach Big Picture?
Dear Stavroula
My Teenage Son Is Lovesick and Heartbroken

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The Fall of Constantinople Mourned, Cretan Heroes Honored in Athens

ATHENS - The Fall of Constantinople in 1453 is one of the seminal dates in Greek history, a ‘before and after’ moment that defines the modern Greek character, evoking mourning – but also inspiration.

PHODES - The manager of the Santa Marina beach bar on the island of Rhodes, who had unlawfully set up the business and umbrellas and sunbeds for rent on a public beach, was arrested after he resumed operation after it was sealed off.

'Cooking Greek: A Classic Greek Cookbook for the At-Home Chef' by Chef Pemi Kanavos and Tanya Stamoulis features over 200 pages of recipes for all levels of at-home chefs.

ΝΙCOSIA - The heat is on Cyprus, where the temperature hit 44 degrees Celsius (111.

ATHENS - The Greek people have expressed their confidence in us, but they say we must try harder, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday evening, when results showed a lead but disappointed expectations for higher percentages.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.