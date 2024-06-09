Biden Opens ‘The Sack of Aeolus’

Columnists

“The president looked at that, talked to the interagency team, made sure he had – understood all the ramifications of the request and then approved it. It is limited to the Kharkiv region, and it is limited with respect to the kinds of targets they can hit and how far back they can go.”

That is what White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said regarding the ‘green light’ finally given by Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. for the use of American weapons by the Ukrainians against Russian targets in order to defend Kharkiv.

Essentially, Mr. Kirby revealed that the American President “understood all the ramifications of the request.”

So Mr. Biden is aware that among the consequences of his order is the use of nuclear weapons by the Russian President, right? So Mr. Biden understood that among the consequences of his actions is the possibility of a nuclear war, right?

Thus, the only thing the citizens of Europe and the world in general are hoping for is for Putin to be more reasonable than…Biden. Everyone is now hoping that the Russian President will not follow up the paranoia that Mr. Biden is showing, and of course, not to follow through on his threats to use nuclear weapons.

President Biden is playing with fire while holding… a can of gasoline.

The Russian drew a red line on the entry of Ukraine into NATO and when Mr. Biden crossed it, he immediately responded to the challenge of the American President and invaded Ukraine. Now Mr. Biden has given the OK for the use of American weapons by Zelensky, who has been asking for American weapons and American soldiers since the first day of the war.

In short, the Ukrainian President wanted NATO involvement and by extension World War III. And now Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is giving him the OK to use ‘made in NATO’ weapons on Russian targets.

Questions: If Zelensky strikes Russia inside its territory what will Biden do? Will he apologize to Putin or argue with Zelensky? And if Putin responds with nukes in Ukraine, will public opinion condemn him?

And there is one more thing to look at in order to understand Mr. Biden’s tragically wrong decision. German Major General Christian Freuding, head of the Bundeswehr’s Situation Center Ukraine revealed that “it is quite conceivable that the ‘Patriot’ systems will now also be used near Kharkiv and over Russia.”

Patriots being used vs. Russia with German approval and Biden saying ‘Yes’ to U.S. weapons strikes? Really, where is Europe heading? We used to think Putin was ‘crazy’ and ‘paranoid’ but that the others have… grace.

Really now – Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is pulling out all the stops. So far he has done all kinds of things in a losing war and now he is playing a dangerous game knowing that the consequences can be tragic for all of us