x

March 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Politics

Biden Leans into His Age and Effectiveness in His First Post-Super Tuesday ad in Battleground States

March 9, 2024
By Associated Press
ElectIon 2024 Biden
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak at a campaign event in Philadelphia, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making no excuses for his age in the first campaign ad of a $30 million buy across battleground states after Super Tuesday, casting himself as more effective than his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The 60-second spot opens with Biden, 81, addressing one of voters’ top concerns about his bid for a second term, acknowledging to viewers, “Look, I’m not a young guy, that’s no secret.”

“But here’s the deal, I understand how to get things done for the American people,” Biden adds, ticking through a list of accomplishments, including leading the country through the COVID-19 pandemic, cutting drug prices and strengthening the economy.

The, six-week advertising blitz on TV and digital platforms is designed to highlight the main themes from Thursday’s State of the Union address, and is geared to Black, Asian and Hispanic communities. But the opening ad is meant to tackle a concern shared by a wide swath of voters.

Biden’s age has become a key vulnerability on the campaign trail — though many voters share the same concerns about Trump, who is 77. A recent survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 63% say they’re not very or not at all confident in Biden’s mental capability to serve effectively as president. In the poll, 57% said Trump lacks the memory and acuity for the job.

Meanwhile, a super PAC backing Trump has released an ad highlighting Biden’s age, declaring, “If Biden wins, can he even survive till 2029?”

Biden’s ad closes with what is presented as an outtake, as he beams into the camera and quips, “Look, I’m very young, energetic and handsome. What the hell am I doing this for?”


By ZEKE MILLER AP White House Correspondent

RELATED

Society
A Surge of Illegal Homemade Machine Guns Has Helped Fuel Gun Violence in the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eleven-year-old Domonic Davis was not far from his mom's Cincinnati home when a hail of gunfire sprayed out from a passing car.

Society
Weather Beatdown Leaves Towering Maine Landmark Surrounded by Crime Scene Tape
Politics
Biden in a Hot Mic Moment Shows his Growing Frustration with Netanyahu over Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

How Do Animals React During a Total Solar Eclipse? Scientists Plan to Find Out in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — When a total solar eclipse transforms day into night, will tortoises start acting romantic? Will giraffes gallop? Will apes sing odd notes? Researchers will be standing by to observe how animals’ routines at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas are disrupted when skies dim on April 8.

ATHENS – It’s not by luck or a coincidence that so many successful people dedicate part of their precious time to The Hellenic Initiative (THI), the global non-profit organization that brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to invest in Greece through programs focused on economic development and crisis relief and helping to build the New Greece.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eleven-year-old Domonic Davis was not far from his mom's Cincinnati home when a hail of gunfire sprayed out from a passing car.

JERUSALEM (AP) — On the eve of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Jerusalem’s Old City bears few of its usual hallmarks of festivity.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Crime scene tape surrounds the Skowhegan Indian, a local landmark in Maine, after an assault by Mother Nature.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald