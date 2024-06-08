x

June 8, 2024

Editorial

Biden Is Copying Trump on Immigration

June 8, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Biden Immigration Explainer
FILE - Venezuelan migrants wave a U.S. flag at a television helicopter that flew over the Rio Grande, in Matamoros, Mexico, on May 12, 2023, a day after pandemic-related asylum restrictions called Title 42 were lifted. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

Biden seems to be in despair that he will lose the election. Otherwise he wouldn’t go so far as to copy Trump’s immigration policy!!!

The ease with which he makes a 180-degree turn on this matter is tragic and casts serious doubt on his credibility.

Some might say to me: “now you understand that his credibility is in question?” No, we have written evidence regarding his reliability on our Hellenic issues as well.

There are limits to our tolerance of the gap between campaign promises and actions once someone is elected. And Biden, who wants to present a different image, that of a man with principles, has transgressed these limits. As a result, he is losing his credibility.

You cannot say – pre-election, in 2016 – that we are a “nation of immigrants” and now steal the strongly anti-immigrant and deeply demagogic policy of Trump, who has said that “immigrants are poisoning the blood of America.”

Biden is using his power – he avoided Congress – and since a few days ago, has closed the country’s borders to those seeking asylum.
It thus ended the guarantees that the country has been providing for years to anyone who sets foot on American soil, that if they have asylum under international law, they are entitled to our country’s protection.

Immigration to America will not stop with this measure, however.

Simply, the refugees will use more dangerous paths than the ones they used until now to cross the southern borders of the country.
Immigration has become one of the most toxic political issues in both America and Europe. The mass movement of populations due to the problems of our time, namely wars and poverty, forces people to take that road to a better life.

However, there are so many people and this has been going on for so many years that it has tested the endurance of the populations in the host countries. They have become the focus of the problems that the people in those countries face.

Polls show that on this issue Trump is far ahead of Biden, who copied him to close the gap.

But the result is that he has now become the same as Trump. So then, why vote for the copycat, instead of the original?

