x

January 17, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 28ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Politics

Biden Invites Congressional Leaders to White House during Difficult Talks on Ukraine Aid

January 17, 2024
By Associated Press
Joe Biden
FILE - President Joe Biden holds a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Nov. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has invited the top four congressional leaders and other lawmakers to the White House on Wednesday as members have struggled to reach agreement on U.S. aid for the Ukraine war. Republicans have insisted on pairing it with their own demands for securing the U.S. border.

A bipartisan group of negotiators in the Senate has been working for weeks to find an agreement that would provide wartime money for Ukraine and Israel and also include new border policy that is strong enough to satisfy Republicans in both chambers. The talks appeared to slow last week as senators said significant disagreements remained.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the lawmakers — including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., — were invited to meet with Biden “to discuss the critical importance of his national security supplemental requests.”

Biden’s top budget official warned earlier this month about the rapidly diminishing time that lawmakers have to replenish U.S. aid for Ukraine. Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, stressed that there is no avenue to help Ukraine aside from Congress approving additional funding to help Kyiv as it fends off Russia in a war that is now nearly two years old.

While the Pentagon has some limited authority to help Kyiv absent new funding from Capitol Hill, Young said at the first of the month, “that is not going to get big tranches of equipment into Ukraine.”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos this week. In an appearance Tuesday following the meeting, Sullivan said he remained confident the Biden administration would come to an agreement on Ukraine aid in the coming weeks.

“What I will say is that we’ve got to be able to deliver the necessary resources to Ukraine for the weapons that it needs to be able to achieve the results that it needs,” Sullivan said in conversation with Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum. “I continue to believe and express confidence that we will…after a lot of twists and turns ultimately get there.”

Biden has faced staunch resistance from conservatives to his $110 billion request for a package of wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel as well as other national security priorities. Republicans have demanded that the funding be paired with significant border security changes.

The Biden administration has been directly involved in the talks as the president tries to both secure support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia and also make progress on border policy.

Biden, who is up for re-election this year, has come under significant criticism for his handling of the historic number of migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico.

 

RELATED

Politics
Some New Hampshire Residents Want Better Answers from the 2024 Candidates on the Opioid Crisis

ROCHESTER, N.H.

Politics
The Supreme Court Declines to Step Into the Fight over Bathrooms for Transgender Students
Society
Suspect in Long Island’s Gilgo Beach Serial Killings is Charged with the Death of a Fourth Woman

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

President Says Iceland Faces Daunting Period after Lava from Volcano Destroys Homes in Fishing Town

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has invited the top four congressional leaders and other lawmakers to the White House on Wednesday as members have struggled to reach agreement on U.

ROCHESTER, N.H.

ATHENS — The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday against Greece in the shooting of a Syrian man during a coast guard's pursuit of a migrant smuggling boat near a Greek island about a decade ago.

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Choir of New York held its annual dinner and traditional cutting of the Vasilopita on January 15 at Dionysos in Astoria.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.