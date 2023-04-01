Biden in the Dumps – Trump’s Soaring

Columnists

FILE - This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right. Biden and Trump are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024. (AP Photo/File)

The facts and the people provide the best answers about the present and future of the United States. To the many episodes that have put the United States in an embarrassing position after wrong moves by Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. in these 28 months he has been in the White House, more are being added.

And that’s not all. According to Gold Switzerland, the United States’ public debt of $24 trillion is leading to a crisis, noting that from the bond markets to the wars being waged, the world is heading towards disaster. They also note that it is very worrying that such important bonds for the global financial system like U.S. treasury bills are decline and losing value, adding that last week U.S. bond liquidity fell sharply.

At the same time CNN warned Americans about… the end of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency!

Washington’s weaponizing of the dollar over the past decade has led many important countries to search for ways to make sure that they do not become the next Russia said CNN’s GRS anchor Fareed Zakaria, also adding that other countries are turning to the Chinese yuan to avoid the SWIFT system. Economist Peter Schiff also tweeted that “the petrodollar’s days are numbered,” wiring on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s announcement that it will invest in Chinese refineries.

And what is Mr. Biden himself up to? Shortly after the new tragedy with children as victims in Nashville became known, he began his speech… with a joke about his passion for Jeni’s Splendid Creams!

For his part, Donald Trump is flying … high. A Washington Examiner poll shows him with a double-digit lead over Governor Ron DeSantis regarding who is qualified to lead the Republicans in the next election – 54% vs. 26% on March 19, when in January the difference between the two was only +11 (45% vs. 34%). It seems that the ‘arrest story’ has done Donald Trump good because everyone knows the reality, and what the Manhattan DA and his ties to George Soros are all about. DeSantis himself called him “a Soros-funded prosecutor.”

This is a prosecutor who has turned many felonies into… …misdemeanors, resulting in a skyrocketing crime rate in Manhattan. So this man, whose actions are leading to an increase in crime in Manhattan… remembered something that happened years ago that, of course, doesn’t really affect any American citizen.

But the American citizen does not eat… hay, Mr. Biden.