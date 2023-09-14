Biden Has Turned the U.S. National Debt into an ‘Unlimited’ Credit Card.

Columnists

Here we go. The Associated Press reports: “The White House said Thursday that Congress should pass a short-term funding measure to ensure the government keeps operating after the current budget year ends Sept. 30.”

And Karin Jean-Pierre, spokesperson for American President Joe Biden, stated that Congress must fund programs crucial for Americans and address urgent needs.

What does all this mean? How has Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.’s government started making threats and issuing warnings to the Republicans in Congress and to all American citizens that if they do not increase the U.S. debt ceiling again, there will be payment defaults and other problems in the country? Essentially, Mr. Biden and his government are begging for even more billions to add to the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt, which is three times higher than in 2008 (it was $10 trillion then, now it’s over $31 trillion). And Mr. Biden wants this money to maintain the illusion of a booming economy that he is using to deceive the common people in the USA.

In reality, however, what is Mr. Biden doing? He is like a person who has taken a credit card and ‘deceives’ his family and neighbors into thinking that he has money, and when he reaches the card’s limit, he goes to the bank and threatens that if they don’t increase the limit, he will declare bankruptcy, and the bank won’t get its money… In essence, he is destroying the future to enjoy the present…

However, everyone is aware of it… According to a weekend poll (September 2-3) by the Wall Street Journal, only 37% of respondents approve of Bidenomics, a worse percentage than the 38% from last April and 39% from March 2022 .

As for the record that the American President boasts about, with unemployment staying below 4% for almost 20 months, the answer comes from another poll, that of Economist/YouGov – again from the weekend of September 2-3 – which states that 54% disapprove of Biden’s economic management, while another poll from Yahoo News in August reports that 57% disapprove of President Biden’s economic record.

And they are not alone. The Swiss company Gold Switzerland speaks out plainly about the debt that Mr. Biden is rapidly increasing: “Debt-Driven Growth is Not Growth, but a Slow Death Trap.”

In another place, it emphasizes that “sending, even deficit spending, has quick benefits; the debt consequences, and economic pains, however, take longer to show their economic (moronic) effects.”

And that’s where Mr. Biden stands. He’s after quick results that he can use to… mislead his citizens for the 2024 elections. As for the economic consequences? Those will be felt down the line by the American citizens and not by the Biden family…