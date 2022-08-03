x

August 3, 2022

Editorial

Biden Goes on the Counterattack against Trump

August 3, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Donald TrumpFILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)
(AP Photo, File)

President Joe Biden has long avoided referring to his predecessor, Donald Trump, personally. A month after he took office he showed his distaste by saying, “I’m tired of talking about Trump… The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people.”

This has recently changed. He has been calling him the “former guy” and has been making accusations, saying “Donald Trump lacked the courage to act” during the events of January 6.

He now generally seems willing to attack the “defeated” Trump. Why this change in strategy? The reasons seem to be twofold: First, the continued low popularity ratings – according to opinion polls that has dropped to only 38%. The second must be related to the revelations of the Commission which is examining the events of January 6 and Trump’s unacceptable behavior.

Whether the new strategy will work or not remains to be seen. But Biden has to do something to raise his percentages in the polls…

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

