Biden Did unto Others What He Doesn’t Want Done to Him

Columnists

The American people have a terrible image of Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.’s America. In a CBS (News/YouGov (https://cbsn.ws/3oOlPrB) poll released on April 26 and conducted among a sample of 2,093 U.S. adults from April 21-24, 72% believe Biden’s America is out of control! And of those, 71% blame the U.S. President’s leadership. Also, 85% blame President Biden for an economy they believe is rife with systemic inflation.

Also significant is the 33% of Democrats polled who agreed with 93% of Republicans that President Biden is responsible for the state of the nation, as did 72% of independents!

In other poll questions, 70% said things are going badly in America, and on the economy, 63% said it’s bad.

In another poll – by NBC News – just after President Biden announced he would run for the 2024 election, nearly half of Americans identified his age as a key problem. The U.S. President is nearly 80 years old today and is already the oldest president in U.S. history. If he wins, he will be… 82, and if he manages to complete his second term he will be… 86!

Oh – what’s that, you say? It isn’t appropriate to talk about his age? But he can, can’t he? Mr. Biden can insult and ‘bash’ others about their age can’t he? And even insult them when they are almost 17 years younger than his current age! Not right at all, is it? And yet he did just that. When? In 1972, when Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was 29 years old and trying to take Delaware’s Senate seat from his Republican opponent Cale Boggs.

Boggs’ age at the time? 63. And instead of the 29-year-old Biden respecting Boggs’ 63 years and his right to seek office as Biden asks (or does he demand?) today for himself, he ‘beat’ Boggs mercilessly over his age.

Almost throughout his campaign, he referred to Boggs’ age. “He’s lost that old twinkle in his eye he used to have,” Biden said of his opponent according to a Delaware Evening Journal report at the time. And as CNN has noted, he kept saying Boggs was too old to understand modern life (https://cnn.it/420Qelf), while the Associated Press headline declared that Biden stressed age to beat Boggs.