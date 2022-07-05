x

July 5, 2022

Biden Awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam Heroism

July 5, 2022
By Associated Press
Biden
President Joe Biden speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday is bestowing the nation’s highest military honor to four Army soldiers for their heroism above and beyond the call of duty during the Vietnam War.

Biden is presenting the Medal of Honor to Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii, and retired Major John J. Duffy. Speaking in the East Room of the White House, Biden praised their heroism and lamented that they hadn’t received appropriate recognition until now.

“Not every service member has received the full recognition they deserve,” Biden said. “Today, we’re setting the record straight.”

Recounting their battlefield service, Biden said they “went far and above the call of duty.”

“More than 50 years have passed since the jungles of Vietnam,” Biden added. “But time has not diminished their bravery.”

Kaneshiro died in 1967 of a gunshot wound in Vietnam and is being given the award posthumously for a Dec. 1, 1966 raid, where his unit came under fire by North Vietnamese troops. His actions were credited with helping his unit withdraw from the village where they were fighting.

Birdwell, now a lawyer in Oklahoma City, is being honored for his actions in helping to head off an assault and evacuate wounded at Tan Son Nhut Airbase near Saigon on January 31, 1968, despite injuries to his torso and face.

Fujii is being awarded the medal for actions over four days in February 1971 treating wounded and directing air strikes against enemy positions after his air ambulance was forced to crash land.

Duffy’s award is for leading troops who came under ambush after their commander was killed in action, repelling attackers and evacuating wounded, despite his own injuries.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

