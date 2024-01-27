x

January 27, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Politics

Biden and Germany’s Scholz Will Meet in Washington as US and EU Aid for Ukraine Hangs in the Balance

January 27, 2024
By Associated Press
United States Germany
FILE - President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on Feb. 9 as the West struggles to provide new aid for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

“The two leaders will reaffirm their resolute support for Ukraine’s defense of its land and its people against Russia’s war of aggression,” the White House said in a statement Saturday.

The United States is out of money for Ukraine, unable to send the ammunition and missiles that the government in Kyiv needs to fend off Russia. The Biden administration already has sent Ukraine $111 billion in weapons, equipment, humanitarian assistance and other aid since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion in February 2022.

Biden’s package of $110 billion in new aid for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs has stalled because of disagreements between Congress and the White House over other policy priorities, including additional security for the U.S.-Mexico border. That total includes about $61 billion in assistance for Ukraine.

The European Union last month paid the final installment of a multibillion-euro support package to Ukraine to help keep its economy afloat. The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, has proposed to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros ($55 billion), and at a summit before that last payout, 26 of the 27 nation bloc’s leaders endorsed the plan. But Hungary imposed a veto.

EU leaders are expected to meet again on Feb. 1 to attempt a deal on the financial package, but the veto power by Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, who is considered to be Putin’s closest ally in the EU, remains a factor.

The Israel-Hamas war will also be a focus of the White House meeting between Biden and Scholz.

The leaders will discuss “efforts to prevent regional escalation in the Middle East, their steadfast support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and the imperative of increasing life-saving assistance and protection of civilians from harm in Gaza,” according to the statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

RELATED

Society
Community Health Centers Serve 1 in 11 Americans. They’re a Safety Net that’s Under Stress

NEW YORK (AP) — Elisa Reyes has come to Plaza del Sol Family Health Center for doctor’s appointments for more than a decade.

Politics
A COVID-Era Program is Awash in Fraud. Ending it Could Help Congress Expand the Child Tax Credit
Society
NRA Chief Wayne LaPierre Takes the Stand in His Civil Trial, Defends Luxury Vacations

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Archbishop Elpidophoros Meets with Government and Church Officials in Greece (Video)

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou met with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, who briefed her on the activities of the Archdiocese.

For those interested in the history of the Greeks, there are a great many books available to add to your reading list.

ATHENS - A new bill to be voted on in the first half of the year for the Growthfund-The National Fund and its subsidiaries will turn the subsidiaries into small-Public Power Corporation (PPC) businesses, National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Friday at an event.

It has occurred to me that Manhattan is in need of a Greek-American museum.

NEW YORK (AP) — Elisa Reyes has come to Plaza del Sol Family Health Center for doctor’s appointments for more than a decade.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.