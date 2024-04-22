x

April 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

Biden Administration Tightens Rules for Obtaining Medical Records Related to Abortion

April 22, 2024
By Associated Press
Election 2024 North Dakota
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at an event in Raleigh, N.C., March. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)

WASHINGTON  — The medical records of women will be shielded from criminal investigations if they cross state lines to seek an abortion where it is legal, under a new rule that the Biden administration finalized Monday.

The regulation, which is intended to protect women who live in states where abortion is illegal from prosecution, is almost certain to face legal challenges from anti-abortion advocates and criticism from abortion-rights advocates that it does not go far enough.

“No one should have their medical records used against them, their doctor or their loved one just because they sought or received lawful reproductive health care,” Jennifer Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, told reporters on Monday.

The new regulation is an update to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, which prohibits medical providers and health insurers from divulging medical information about patients. Typically, however, law enforcement can access those records for investigations.

In states with strict abortion rules, the federal regulation would essentially prohibit state or local officials from gathering medical records related to reproductive health care for a civil, criminal or administrative investigation from providers or health insurers in a state where abortion remains legal.

In theory, it would provide the most cover to women who leave states with strict bans to seek an abortion from a medical provider in a state that allows it.

“As someone who does see patients who travel from all across the country at our health center in D.C., it’s a reality. I’ve had patients ask … are there going to be consequences for me when I go home?” said Dr. Serina Floyd, an OB-GYN who provides abortions in Washington.

Women who also seek fertility, contraception or miscarriage care will also be protected, the nation’s top health official Xavier Becerra said Monday.

A group of 19 Republican Attorneys General, all from states with strict abortion laws, urged the Health and Human Services agency to ditch the rule when a draft was released last year. The regulation “would unlawfully interfere with states” authority to enforce their laws, and does not serve any legitimate need,” they wrote in a letter to HHS last year.

“Relying as it does on a false view of state regulation of abortion, the proposed rule is a solution in search of a problem,” the letter said.

But the new regulation does not go as far as protecting women from criminal investigations when they order abortion pills online, as has become increasingly common. For example, it would not safeguard medical records of a patient who orders an abortion pill while at her home in a state like Mississippi, where abortion is mostly banned, from a provider in Illinois, where abortion is legal.

The rule also does not require law enforcement officials to obtain a warrant for any medical records of patients, a rule change some Democrats had sought from the administration. Instead, law enforcement can seek a subpoena, court order or an administrative request to obtain medical records.

Becerra acknowledged to reporters that the regulation has limitations — and may be challenged legally.

“Until we have a national law that reinstitutes Roe v. Wade, we’re going to have issues,” Becerra said. “But that doesn’t stop us from doing everything we can to protect every Americans’ right to access the care they need.”

At least 22 Democratic-controlled states have laws or executive orders that seek to protect medical providers or patients who participate in abortion from investigations by law enforcement in states with bans. Medical providers in some of those states are prescribing abortion pills via telehealth to women in states with abortion bans.

It’s not clear that public officials have sought those medical records of patients around abortion. But last year, Texas officials demanded records from at least two out-of-state health centers that provide gender-affirming care. Texas, like most other Republican-controlled states, has a ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

RELATED

Society
Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Pledged $10M for Maui Wildfire Survivors. They Gave Much More

LAHAINA - Lana Vierra misses the swing set at her Lahaina home, which was reduced to ashes in the wildfires that swept through her community last summer.

Politics
Vice President Harris Announces Final Rules Mandating Minimum Standards for Nursing Home Staffing
Society
From Sin City to the City of Angels, Building Starts on High-Speed Rail Line

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

A Palestinian Baby in Gaza is Born an Orphan in an Urgent Cesarean Section after an Israeli Strike

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Sabreen Jouda came into the world seconds after her mother left it.

CHICAGO, IL – This spring, Wrightwood 659 hosts Chryssa & New York, the first museum exhibition in North America in more than four decades to focus on the Greek-born artist Chryssa (1933–2013).

NEW YORK – Greek-American George Patrikis, owner of Ditmars Flower Shop in Astoria, was featured in the New York Times on April 15 about the rise in the cost of a dozen red roses from $60 in 2019 to $72 today.

ΝEW YORK – Yia Mas and Everyday Endorphins are excited to team up for a lively evening exploring self-inquiry and well-being through the lens of Ancient Greek philosophies, on Thursday, April 25, 7 PM, at Primary, 26 Broadway, 8th Floor, in Manhattan.

NYON, Switzerland  — A three-goal spree in six second-half minutes lifted Olympiakos to a first European title for Greek soccer clubs on Monday after beating AC Milan 3-0 in the UEFA Youth League final.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.