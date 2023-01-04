x

January 4, 2023

Beyond Borders-Call for Film Submission to the Official Competition Section of the 8th “Beyond Borders”

January 4, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Beyond Borders-Call for film submission to the Official Competition Section of the 8th "Beyond Borders". (Photo: Athens News Agency)

CASTELLORIZO – The 8th edition of the ​​International Documentary Film Festival of Castellorizo “Beyond Borders” will take place for one more year in the last week of August, on 20-27 /08 2023, at the “Edge of the Aegean”, in the beautiful and borderland Castellorizo, turning the island for the 8th consecutive year in a film and cultural center of international scope. After the extremely successful last edition of the Festival, where 790 films from 100 different countries were submitted, 26 nationwide and world/international premieres of documentary films were screened and the inauguration of the second competition stage of the Festival (μicro) took place, the 8th edition of “Beyond Borders” invites Greek and foreign documentary filmmakers to submit their films from January 3, 2023 until April 30, 2023. “Beyond Borders” offers Mediterranean, European and international audiences in general an annual, exciting experience consisting of films with historical and multicultural content, events and personalities that shaped and forged our countries, people and cultures. The aim of this ’boutique’ Festival is to celebrate and highlight the beauty and contribution of cinematic storytelling through History and society. To “bridge” people, ideas and visions from every side of the world through diverse documentaries. To inspire, problematize and stroke with creative concern for the past, present and future. “Beyond Borders” is, in conclusion, about the human imprint on now and then, here and everywhere.

The call for submission concerns films that have been completed within the last 4 years (2020-2023). The Festival’s programming focuses on documentary films that deal with historical events and personalities, with socio-political issues, contemporary or not, with the promotion of human rights and in general with any cross-border core of reflection that underlines the concerns of contemporary cinematography. Films submitted to the Official Competition Section need to be either medium (30 – 60 minutes) or feature (60 + minutes) length. All short films should be submitted to the new competition section of the Festival, μicro. Submission of nominations will be done either by completing the relevant application form available on the Festival website (www.beyondborders.gr) , either by submission via FilmFreeway.

The Festival is under the auspices of H.E. of the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The organization belongs to the Hellenic History Foundation (IDISME), in collaboration with Ecrans des Mondes (Paris).

For more information visit the official website of the Festival: www.beyondborders.gr or the official account of the Festival on FilmFreeway: https://filmfreeway.com/BeyondBordersInetrnationalDocumentaryFilmFestivalofCastellorizo

Find the teaser video to our official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnvozvEzx_0

