“BEYOND BORDERS – 7th International Documentary Film Festival of Castellorizο”

Culture

CASTELLORIZO – The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), as part of its collaboration with “BEYOND BORDERS – 7th International Documentary Film Festival of Castellorizo”, will screen five of the documentaries awarded during the 6th festival, in August 2021.

This is the first public screening of the award-winning documentaries, which will be available at the special micro site www.amna.gr/beyondbordersfestival2022 created by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency in collaboration with “BEYOND BORDERS – 7th International Documentary Film Festival of Castellorizo.”

The award-winning documentaries will be screened from Monday, August 22 to Friday, August 26, at 12 noon. “BEYOND BORDERS – 7th International Documentary Film Festival of Castellorizo” will be held from August 21 to August 28, 2022.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency will broadcast live the opening ceremony, on August 21, at the website: www.amna.gr/beyondbordersfestival2022

The detailed programme of the screenings of the award-winning documentaries follows:

Monday 22/08/2022 – 12.00

Best History Documentary

Midnight Traveler

US, Qatar, Canada, UK

2019, 87′

Directed by: Hassan Fazili, Emelie Mahdavian

When the Taliban place a bounty on Afghan director Hassan Fazili’s head, he was forced to flee with his wife and two young daughters. Capturing their uncertain journey, Fazili shows both the danger and desperation of their multi-year odyssey and the tremendous love shared between them.

Τuesday 23/08/2022

Best Socio-political Documentary

The Patriarch’s Room

Canada, 2017, 84′

Greek Premiere

Directed by: Danae Elon

“Jaffa Gate Is Ours!”, screamed the headlines in 2005. Greek Orthodox Patriarch Irineos was accused of selling church property to Jewish settlers. He denied all the accusations. However, for the first time in the Church’s 2000-year history, its leader was ousted. For 11 long years, Irineos was imprisoned in his chambers. In this first-person account, filmmaker Danae Elon unravels what really happened to the former Patriarch. With unprecedented access to the inner workings of the Church, a riveting, mysterious, disturbing, and often humorous story is revealed about an unknown world within the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Wednesday 24/08/2022

Best Short Length Documentary

Dafa Metti

UK, 2019, 15′

Greek Premiere

Directed by: Tal Amiran

Under Paris’ glittering Eiffel Tower, undocumented Senegalese migrants sell miniature souvenirs of the monument, to support their families back home.Far from their loved ones and hounded by the police, each day is a struggle through darkness in the City of Lights.

Thursday 25/08/2022

Award Odysseas

My Own Personal Lebanon

UK, 2020, 16′

Directed by: Theo Panagopoulos

My Own Personal Lebanon is a short documentary following the attempts of a young Greek filmmaker to connect with his distant Lebanese origin by discovering his mother’s secret stories of the war.The film explores the emotional tension between national and personal identity through a conversation in a car, two installations in Athens, a book about Beirut and three spoken languages.

Friday 26/08/2022

Special Award Mediterranean Friendship

Express Scopelitis

Greece, 2020, 69′

Directed by: Emilia Milou

For 40 years now, legendary Greek boat Express Scopelitis is the soul of the Small Cyclades. We sail with her, watching sailors’ lives onboard and winter life on the islands. The film is a praise of life between heaven and sea. It balances on the edge between reality and transcendence, in the same way that seamen’s lives balance, with great effort, between land and sea. The sea allows for space much like a barley field, dancing waves lead us to festive ecstasy, a love-song leads to a sea storm. All is one, joined together by the force of nature and man’s struggle to tame it and live harmoniously with it.