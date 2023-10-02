x

October 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Cinema

Beyoncé, Too, is Heading to Movie Theaters with a Concert Film on the Heels of the Renaissance Tour

October 2, 2023
By Associated Press
Beyonce
FILE - Beyoncé performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A documentary chronicling Beyoncé’s just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will premiere in North American theaters Dec. 1, AMC Theaters announced Monday.

The film adds a second blockbuster from a music superstar to a fall slate of movies that’s been slightly thinned out by the ongoing screen actors’ strike. Like “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which debuts Oct. 13, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” is being released directly by AMC, the movie theater chain, without studio involvement.

Tickets will start at $22 plus tax. The film will run for a minimum of four weeks, AMC said.

Beyoncé’s previous films include the acclaimed 2019 Netflix film “Homecoming,” which captured her Coachella performance in 2018. In the deals with AMC, Beyoncé and Swift are both reported to be receiving at least 50% of ticket sales.

The film charts Beyoncé’s tour on behalf of her 2022 Grammy-winning album “Renaissance.” It mixes concert footage and elements of a visual album while trailing the tour from its launch in Stockholm, Sweden, in May to the finale Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Over the course of five months, some 2.7 million concertgoers attended. The tour has grossed close to $500 million, according to Billboard.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” reads the film’s description.

Beyonce released a trailer on her Instagram account with the message: “Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I just might comply.”


By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

RELATED

Arts
New Van Gogh Show in Paris Focuses on Artist’s Extraordinarily Productive and Tragic Final Months

PARIS — Planted in a field, Vincent van Gogh painted furiously, bending the thick oils, riotous yellows and sumptuous blues to his will.

Arts
Valentino Returns to Paris’ Les Beaux-Arts with Modern Twist; Burton bids Farewell at McQueen
Cinema
‘PAW Patrol’ Shows Bark at Box Office while ‘The Creator’ and ‘Dumb Money’ Disappoint

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.