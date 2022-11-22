x

November 22, 2022

Between 18 and 25 and Interested in Culture? Join the SNFCC Youth Council!

November 22, 2022
By The National Herald
SNFCC Youth Council
Between 18 and 25 and interested in culture? Join the SNFCC Youth Council! (Photo: SNF)

ATHENS – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) is calling young people ages 18-25 who are interested in cultural programming and production to join a team that will design and implement a series of events opening dialogue with their generation.

The SNFCC Youth Council team will curate an independent program of events as part of the SNFCC’s annual programming, with the guidance of the SNFCC Planning and Production team and equipped with the resources need to implement these events.

At the same time, members of the Youth Council will have the opportunity to get to know event planning, production, and project management from A to Z; to receive mentorship; to participate in specially designed training programs; and to visit other peer institutions and venues.

The SNFCC Youth Council is made possible with exclusive support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Learn more about becoming a member of the SNFCC Youth Council!

Source: SNF

