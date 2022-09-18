x

September 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

General News

Best Greek Food This Side of Athens? Try This Idaho Greek Church

September 18, 2022
By The National Herald
19554467_1378061008951665_4285889949896565942_n
The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello. (Photo via Facebook)

At the annual Greek festival at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello, Idaho they take special pride in the Greek food they offer.

Just ask Parish priest Father Constantine Zozos who told EastIdahoNews.com that, “the parish works many, many hours and months to prepare all this food. And it’s all homemade in our commercial kitchen. It’s top of the line. As I always say, it’s the best Greek food this side of Athens.”

The event draws thousands to the church grounds each year to enjoy a tour of a century-old church and an interaction with Greek culture, but it’s the food that brings them especially with the COVID-19 lockdowns over.

The hottest item? The lamb was the really big draw for the festival.

The revenues go toward major renovations to the grounds and church that Father Zozos said is a designated National Historic Site.

“A lot of the money that we have raised over the years has gone to restoring the sanctuary and beginning to restore the landscaping and the other buildings that are on the property,” he said.

 

RELATED

General News
After 50 Years, John Papavasilopoulos Hangs Up His Greek Apron

For a half-century, the Plainview Diner in Plainview, NY on Long Island, an eatery known for its Greek and American classics in a retro vintage vibe, will shut down Sept.

General News
Antonakopoulos’ Carnegie Diner Opens Branch in Secaucus, NJ
General News
Maria Papastathi: Philanthropy Makes People Happy

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Water Βegins Receding in Pakistan’s Worst Flood-Hit South

Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings