Best Greek Food This Side of Athens? Try This Idaho Greek Church

The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello. (Photo via Facebook)

At the annual Greek festival at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello, Idaho they take special pride in the Greek food they offer.

Just ask Parish priest Father Constantine Zozos who told EastIdahoNews.com that, “the parish works many, many hours and months to prepare all this food. And it’s all homemade in our commercial kitchen. It’s top of the line. As I always say, it’s the best Greek food this side of Athens.”

The event draws thousands to the church grounds each year to enjoy a tour of a century-old church and an interaction with Greek culture, but it’s the food that brings them especially with the COVID-19 lockdowns over.

The hottest item? The lamb was the really big draw for the festival.

The revenues go toward major renovations to the grounds and church that Father Zozos said is a designated National Historic Site.

“A lot of the money that we have raised over the years has gone to restoring the sanctuary and beginning to restore the landscaping and the other buildings that are on the property,” he said.