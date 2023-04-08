x

April 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

WORLD

Berlusconi’s Doctor Says He’s Responding Well to Treatment

April 8, 2023
By Associated Press
Silvio Berlusconi
FILE - Forza Italia's president Silvio Berlusconi takes his seat in the Italian Senate on the opening session of the new parliament, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Doctors for Italian former Premier Silvio Berlusconi say he is being treated in hospital for a lung infection that is a result of chronic leukemia. Berlusconi’s personal physician, Alberto Zangrillo, signed off on a medical bulletin issued Thursday, April 6, 2023 afternoon that said Berlusconi “has had for some time” leukemia in a “persistent chronic phase.” (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)

ROME (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi’s doctor, who is treating him for a lung infection, said Saturday that the former Italian premier is responding well to treatment in an intensive care unit at a Milan hospital, an Italian news agency reported.

Alberto Zangrillo, who also heads the ICU at San Raffaele hospital where the Italian media mogul was admitted on Wednesday, said Berlusconi “is used to responding with his best” and that despite the “grave illness in a truly difficult situation, he’s responding well to the treatments,” ANSA reported.

Zangrillo revealed earlier in the week that Berlusconi, 86, has had a chronic form of leukemia for some time.

On Saturday, Berlusconi was visited by a longtime advisor, Gianni Letta, who said, “I found him better than what I thought” and eager to rebound.

“You know how every time he sets an aim, he reaches it,” Letta told reporters outside the hospital.

In remarks to reporters, Zangrillo referred to the infection as a “complication,” given Berlusconi’s chronic leukemia. Earlier in the week, Berlusconi’s doctors said they were treating his lung infection and giving him medicine to “restore preexisting clinical conditions” given the leukemia.

Berlusconi also has a history of heart problems, and in 2020, he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

RELATED

WORLD
In Africa’s Okavango, Oil Drilling Disrupts Locals, Nature

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Gobonamang Kgetho has a deep affection for Africa’s largest inland delta, the Okavango.

WORLD
Mexican Artisans Create ‘Judas’ Figures for Others to Burn
WORLD
Pope Francis to Miss Way of the Cross Event in Cold Rome

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.