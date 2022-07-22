x

July 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 88ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

You’re reading 4 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Editorial

Beneficial Decision by Theodorikakos for Hellenism Abroad

July 22, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΕΙΣ ΤΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΗΣ ΤΩΝ ΜΕΤΡΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΟΠΑΔΙΚΗ ΒΙΑ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Minister of Citizen Protection, Takis Theodorikakos. (Photo by Eurokinssi/Tatiana Bolari)

Takis Theodorikakos, Minister of Citizen Protection, announced July 20 one of the most important, I would call it beneficial, decisions ever taken for the benefit of Hellenism abroad and for establishing closer relations with the motherland: It extends the validity of Greek passports from 5 to 10 years. Something that already applies to U.S. and other passports.

Now if he contributes, as I believe he will, to the electronic processing and simplification of passport-related matters, as well as to the faster granting of citizenship – even though that is part of the responsibilities of Makris Voridis (Minister of the Interior) – to those who deserve it, then – and in combination with giving Hellenism abroad the vote, despite the problems with that law, in which Theodorikakos himself played an important role – both he and the government in which he participates will be considered as one of the friendliest in history for Hellenism abroad.

As all of us living abroad, but also many Greeks know very well, the process of obtaining or renewing a passport is long and torturous despite the good intentions and self-sacrifice that a consulate can show, such as e.g. of New York during the days of Konstantinos Koutras.

Thus, by doubling the validity period of the passport, the work at the consulates, at the police authorities, etc., is simultaneously reduced by 50% and so obtaining/renewing should be much faster.

In the event that, as I believe, Theodorikakos takes care of the electronic processing of passports, at least as far as his sector, the police, is concerned, then he will have freed us from a mountain of suffering, he will have untied the hands of the consular authorities and even given the government a serious tool, which it will be able to use in the next elections.

From the beginning of the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, we had set as an immediate goal the resolution of the obsolete bureaucratic procedures that torment the Greek diaspora, but which, with will and persistence and despite the usual reactions of the bureaucracy, can be resolved thanks to technology.

We had held many meetings within the government to achieve these goals.

I am glad that in some cases at least they are gaining momentum that is accelerating.

I therefore congratulate my friend the Minister for his decision, and I believe that he will continue to be the best possible ally of Hellenism abroad.

After all, this is the essence of politics. Solving problems, at least one or more a day, that make life easier for citizens.

RELATED

Columnists
Looks Like It’s Time to Throw out the President Again

I’ve been teaching history and politics since the early 1990s, and the word “impeach” often enters the conversation.

Columnists
This Week in History: July 22nd to 28th
Editorial
Who Needs… Friends like These?

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Video Shows Man in Athens Seemingly Setting New Fire

ATHENS – While a major fire was roaring in the Mt.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings