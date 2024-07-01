x

July 1, 2024

Bellingham References Roosevelt’s ‘Man in the Arena’ Speech after Wonder Goal at Euro 2024

July 1, 2024
By Associated Press
England's Jude Bellingham celebrates at the end of the round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — As one of the most exciting soccer players in the world, Jude Bellingham’s wonder goal against Slovakia on Sunday was what many have come to expect from the England star.

His decision to mark the moment by referring to a speech by former U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt, however, seemed a less likely move from someone who only celebrated his 21st birthday on Saturday.

Bellingham’s overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time rescued England after it had trailed Slovakia 1-0 in the round of 16 at the European Championship. It sent the game into extra time and Harry Kane sealed a 2-1 win, meaning England will play Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Bellingham later posted part of a speech by Roosevelt on his Instagram channel, likely in response to the fierce criticism the England team has received at Euro 2024.

The excerpt of the speech, commonly known as “The Man in the Arena” begins with the statement “It is not the critic who counts” and goes on to say “The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.”

It has often been cited as an inspiration by top U.S. athletes, including Tom Brady and LeBron James — who has said he writes “Man in the Arena” on his shoes before every game — but is less well known in Britain.

England’s players have been booed by fans during the Euros because of the team’s unconvincing performances in Germany. Former national team captain and now BBC presenter Gary Lineker used an expletive on his podcast when delivering stinging criticism of one of the performances.

Playing for “England is an enjoyable feeling, but it’s also a lot of pressure here,” Bellingham said. “People talk a lot of rubbish and you know it’s nice, when you deliver, you can give them a little bit back.

“Football and being on the pitch, scoring a goal and celebrating is a release and it was maybe a message to a few people.”

The full speech by Roosevelt, which was entitled “Citizenship in a Republic,” was given at the Sorbonne in Paris in 1910.

“So people talk a lot and I think you do have to take it personally a little bit,” Bellingham said. “We we come in and we train every day so hard to try and put on performances for the fans, and sometimes it doesn’t go well, and sometimes it feels like there’s a there’s a bit of a pile on and it’s not nice to hear, but you can always use it.”

By JAMES ROBSON AP Soccer Writer

Wimbledon Starts with Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff on the Schedule

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The 2024 edition of Wimbledon started on Monday, with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and past Grand Slam title winners Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu all set to play matches at Centre Court.

Ecuador Earns Spot in Copa America Quarterfinals with 0-0 Draw against Mexico
Eduard Bello Leads 2nd-Half Charge in Venezuela's 3-0 Victory over Jamaica in Copa America

Ultra-Orthodox Protest against Order to Enlist in Israeli Military Turns Violent in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against a Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.

NICOSIA - Cyprus’ Committee on Missing Persons, that’s trying to find the remains of 1,510 Greek Cypriots killed during Turkish invasions in 1974 and 1963-64 fighting, and 492 Turkish-Cypriots, will get eight more archaeologists and a digger.

Summer is synonymous with the “beach read” which for most bibliophiles just means any genre of book they happen to be reading but instead of indoors they’re reading at the seashore or by the pool, as the case may be.

When it comes to cowards it’s hard to beat wife beaters and men who abuse women to satisfy their rage against people who can’t fight back – and it’s getting worse for women in Greece.

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel released the director of Gaza's main hospital on Monday after holding him for seven months without charge or trial over allegations the facility had been used as a Hamas command center.

