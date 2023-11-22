Beleaguered Greek Spy Service EYP Warns Against Islamic Terrorism

Politics

ATHENS – Stained by revelations it was bugging the cell phones of 15,745 people – including politicians, journalists and military leaders – Greece’s National Intelligence Service EYP said Greece’s worry should be Islamic terrorism.

In a report in the wake of Greece backing Israel in its war against Hamas terrorists and fears it could bring blowback and seeing Greek sites targeted, EYP said that the country is on alert for reprisals.

“The Greek authorities are on constant vigilance mainly due to the possible transit of individuals moving to and from war zones from our country with unclear purposes,” EYP noted.

EYP said the danger of terrorism has been elevated because of the use of the Internet and social media that has allowed groups to radicalize and recruit gullible targets to use them.

The agency said it’s working with intelligence agencies of other countries to be on the lookout for militants and terrorists infiltrating, seen more likely in Greece with arrivals of refugees and migrants who provide some cover for them.

EYP’s annual report also indicated it’s trying to further explain its role of protecting national security, the reason stated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for not allowing names of phone bugging targets to be named.

Some had already been known, including PASOK-KINAL Socialist leader Nikos Androulakis and investigative reporter Thanassis Koukakis, whose phone also was hacked with Predator spyware, which the government denied it was using.