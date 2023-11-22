x

November 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

Beleaguered Greek Spy Service EYP Warns Against Islamic Terrorism

November 22, 2023
By The National Herald
Israel Politics
Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, file)

ATHENS – Stained by revelations it was bugging the cell phones of 15,745 people – including politicians, journalists and military leaders – Greece’s National Intelligence Service EYP said Greece’s worry should be Islamic terrorism.

In a report in the wake of Greece backing Israel in its war against Hamas terrorists and fears it could bring blowback and seeing Greek sites targeted, EYP said that the country is on alert for reprisals.

“The Greek authorities are on constant vigilance mainly due to the possible transit of individuals moving to and from war zones from our country with unclear purposes,” EYP noted.

EYP said the danger of terrorism has been elevated because of the use of the Internet and social media that has allowed groups to radicalize and recruit gullible targets to use them.

The agency said it’s working with intelligence agencies of other countries to be on the lookout for militants and terrorists infiltrating, seen more likely in Greece with arrivals of refugees and migrants who provide some cover for them.

EYP’s annual report also indicated it’s trying to further explain its role of protecting national security, the reason stated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for not allowing names of phone bugging targets to be named.

Some had already been known, including PASOK-KINAL Socialist leader Nikos Androulakis and investigative reporter Thanassis Koukakis, whose phone also was hacked with Predator spyware, which the government denied it was using.

RELATED

Society
Shocking Video Shows Greek Teen Girl Beaten Viciously at High School

ATHENS - A spate of teen violence in Greece in schools has continued with gang assault by girls on a lone girl at a high school, a video showing the victim attacked while others, including boys, stood around and watched without intervening.

Politics
After Deadly Floods, Fires, Mitsotakis Rolls Out Disaster Recovery Plan
Politics
Greece EU Link for India’s Agricultural Goods, Will Certify Food Safety

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Thanksgiving Travel Rush Begins with Snowy Weather Threatening the Northeast

The late crush of holiday travelers is picking up steam, with about 2.

PRAGUE (AP) — The presidents of four Central European countries found some common ground Wednesday on Ukraine despite their governments' diverging views on military support for its fight against Russia's invasion.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis met separately Wednesday with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war and set off a firestorm by using words that Vatican diplomats usually avoid: “terrorism” and, according to the Palestinians, “genocide.

NEW YORK – George Anastasios Magos, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, originally from the village of Nikia in Nisyros, passed away on November 20 at the age of 102.

Impossible is often just a starting point on a Christopher Nolan film and “Oppenheimer,”about the father of the atomic bomb, was no exception.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.