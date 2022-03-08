x

March 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 65ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Nextgen

Behave Bras Founder Athena Kasvikis to Appear on Shark Tank March 11

March 8, 2022
By The National Herald
Athena Kasvikis behave-bras
Athena Kasvikis, founder and CEO of Behave Bras. Photo: Behave Bras website

NEW YORK – Athens Kasvikis, the founder of Behave Bras, will be appearing on ABC’s Shark Tank on Friday, March 11, pitching her innovative line of wire-free lingerie made for the biggest busts.

Kasvikis, of Greek and Italian heritage and a native of Greece, NY, struggled for years “trying to ensure that her chest wasn’t the most noticeable thing about her,” according to the Behave website. “Constant quad-boob, painful shoulder divots, and constant discomfort finally took their toll and she screamed, ‘Enough is enough!’”

Finding a bra that fits is challenging for most women of all sizes and Kasvikis, 39, started Behave because, she found that “for too many years, big bra brands ignored big breasts in the U.S.”

“Sick and tired of not being comfortable in her own skin,” Kasvikis “wanted something wire-free and supportive… something to prevent chest-wrinkles from forming while she slept, something pretty enough to feel proud of.”

The company’s mission is “to help women love their bodies, and their bras, again.”

Kasvikis says on the Behave website, “I grew up in a big Greek/Italian family and always felt supported. But I developed a problem. Well, two big problems to be precise. I developed large breasts at a young age and they wrecked my back, neck and shoulders. I used to have to wear not 1, but 2-3 sports bras just to exercise without major pain!”

“It wasn’t clear at the time why I couldn’t go into a store and find a size that fit or felt comfortable, so I just assumed it was my body that was weird,” Kasvikis noted. “I’ve since grown more comfortably into my G cups and learned, it was never me that was the problem – it was the bras. There are over 50 million women in the U.S. today above a DD cup and being ignored by major brands.”

“I finally got tired of waiting for the big bra brands to pay attention to big breasts,” she said. “That’s why I created the Wireless Lounge bra, so I would have something supportive to wear that was wire-free and comfortable enough to sleep in.”

Kasvikis continued: “The Stayz I developed are stretchy pieces of fabric that live inside of each cup- and I LOVE them! They can be pulled into place to give extra support while laying down and come in cute prints. Or they can be tucked inside of the cups for a sweetheart neckline and true bralette look. Whatever way you choose to wear the Wireless Lounge bra, you’re comfy and supported.”

“And did I say it’s wildly pretty? Well it’s gorgeous and luxe. Because big boobs deserve fabulous things,” Kasvikis noted.

After graduating from Greece Arcadia High School in 2000, Kasvikis earned “a bachelor’s degree in business from St. John Fisher College in 2005 and an MBA from the University of Rochester’s Simon School in 2007 — she worked for more than four years at Proctor & Gamble in Cincinnati as a brand manager for Vicks and Gillette products,” the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle (RDC) reported on March 7.

“It’s great because you’re overseeing anything that has to do with a product,” Kasvikis told RDC. “Operations, coupon strategy, media buying, marketing, working with major retailers to drive sales, working with customers. You’re basically running a business. It was amazing. I knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur at some point, but what I first wanted to do was get the fundamentals, and this was the best way to do it.”

“She went on to become a brand director for candy maker UnReal Brands in Boston, and then was vice president of marketing for ice cream company Ciao Bella Gelato and for Kill Cliff Inc., which makes a line of clean energy drinks,” RDC reported, adding that Kasvikis incorporated Behave Bras in 2019 and “in 2020, she launched it as an e-commerce business.”

She is “not sure how Shark Tank got wind her of work — which was bolstered by a stint with MassChallenge, a Boston-based startup accelerator — and was surprised when the show’s casting director reached out,” RDC reported.

“At first, I didn’t believe her, but I ended up giving her a virtual bra fitting, and in the end, she said, ‘I think Shark Tank would love you,’” Kasvikis told RDC which noted that she “ultimately took on as her chief operating officer Jonathan Weisberg, a manufacturer’s representative and consultant in apparel, textiles and consumer goods.”

Though Kasvikis could not reveal any details about her appearance on Shark Tank before the show airs, she told RDC: “The show has this natural conflict built into it and walking in with the stakes as high as they were was different for me. I was terrified. I run all aspects of my business. I do my own accounting. I know my numbers. What I wanted to do was tell the most compelling story in front of the Sharks to make the case for why we’re more than just a product. We’re literally getting women comfortable with the most fundamental thing they wear every day and with their bodies.”

Kasvikis appears on ABC’s Shark Tank on Friday, March 11, 8 PM EST.

RELATED

Nextgen
Dr. Evripidis Gavthiotis on Promising Approach against Treatment-Resistant Cancer

BRONX, NY – A research team led by scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine has devised a novel and highly promising strategy for overcoming a key cause of cancer deaths: the ability of cancer cells to thrive in the face of chemotherapy drugs designed to destroy them.

Nextgen
THI/TNH Takeover – Georgios Laskaris
Nextgen
THI/TNH Takeover – Christina Tenedios

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Dozens of Firefighters Tackle Blaze in East London (Vid)

LONDON (AP) — More than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze Monday on the 17th floor of a mixed-use building in east London.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings