June 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

Befuddled, Cyprus Wonders What Prompted Threats from Hezbollah

June 23, 2024
By The National Herald
hesbollah
FILE - Supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group shout slogans, as they wait the speech of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, during a rally to commemorate Hezbollah fighters who were killed in South Lebanon last few weeks while fighting against the Israeli forces, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Nasrallah's speech had been widely anticipated throughout the region as a sign of whether the Israel-Hamas conflict would spiral into a regional war. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

NIKOSIA – Cyprus’ government – which has been aiding bringing humanitarian aid to Palestinians trapped in Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip – is trying to figure out why it’s being threatened over the conflict by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The terrorists have been intermittently firing into Israel, leading to worries that the battle could spread and have accused Cyprus of indirectly helping its enemy by letting Israel use its airport and bases to target Lebanon.

There are British military bases on the island not under the control of the Greek-Cypriot government that’s a member of the European Union while the northern third of the island has been occupied by Turkish-Cypriots since unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions.

Turkey supports the Hamas terrorists in Gaza who slaughtered more than 1200 Israelis in October, 2023 raids, including beheading and burning alive children and babies and boasting about it on videos before running back to Gaza to hide among civilians.

That brought an all-out response from Israel that has seen nearly 37,000 people killed in Gaza and protests around the world in favor of the Palestinians, some of those living there now blaming Hamas for bringing the battle into where they live.

In a review, The New York Times noted the threat from Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the powerful Iran-backed Lebanese militia that could now target Cyprus, although it wasn’t said in what form.

Nasrallah, as world leaders were trying to decide how to de-escalate the conflict, said Cyprus would become “part of the war,” although he didn’t indicate if that would take the form of terrorist attacks in the country, now in its summer tourism season.

The newspaper noted that Cyprus and Israel have economic, political and strategic ties and have conducted joint exercises and exchanged visits, and has a defense cooperation agreement to aid each other if attacked, which could bring the war into Lebanon.

Cyprus has similar relationships with many other nations, including Britain, Egypt, France and Lebanon, adding to the confusion of what Hezbollah would do as it’s already doing occasional battles with Israel.

Cyprus also has a “defense attaché” in Israel – and in about two dozen other nations – as part of what it calls “active defense diplomacy,” the report added, including with Greece as part of “strengthening peace, stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus wrote in a post on social media that Cyprus was “not involved in the war conflicts in any way,” and has communication with the governments of Iran and Lebanon.

Christodoulides emphasized that Cyprus was “part of the solution,” an apparent allusion to the country’s efforts to help get aid to Gaza and Lebanese officials tried to ratchet down the tension brought by Hezbollah.

Peter Stano, a spokesman for the EU, expressed support for Cyprus, saying that “any threat against one of our member states is a threat against the European Union,” although the bloc has no military nor defensive capability.

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Nasrallah’s comments “extremely unproductive,” and said that “Our preference would be for Hezbollah to pursue a diplomatic resolution,” although the US has designated the group a terrorist organization.

