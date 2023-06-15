Beat The Heat This Summer at San Antonio’s Luxe River Walk Pools

Tourism

San Antonio’s 2021 Economic Impact Report revealed that the city welcomes 31.7 million visitors yearly, most of whom flock to the city’s top attractions, The Alamo and the River Walk.

Also known as the Alamo City, San Antonio is a hot, four-season tourist destination, and for summer visitors, it’s a hot destination in the literal sense. The average high in August is 96°F. If you plan to visit San Antonio during summer, stay in the middle of the action and beat the heat at one of San Antonio’s luxe River Walk pools.

Most people visiting San Antonio for tourism stay in downtown San Antonio. There are 94 downtown area hotels to choose from, some with direct River Walk access. According to DeeDee Poteet from Visit San Antonio, lodging revenue brought in $2.8 billion, and the tourism board predicts growth as interest in travel gains momentum. Summer travelers will want hotel amenities that help them cool off after a day of exploring under the hot San Antonio sun.

Downtown San Antonio Hotel Pools

Downtown San Antonio hotels are high-rise buildings, so the pool is generally on the rooftop. All of the pools listed below provide towel service. None have a lifeguard on duty, and all require children to be accompanied by an adult. Pools are heated, so they are comfortable year-round.

Hyatt Regency San Antonio River Walk

This rectangular rooftop pool and sundeck treat hotel guests to wide-open views of San Antonio. With chaise lounges, tables, and several round wicker sunbeds with plush mattresses and colorful throw pillows, this is the perfect place to relax and cool off with friends and family.

The Hyatt Regency San Antonio River Walk also has newly renovated guest rooms and direct access to the River Walk from the hotel’s bottom floor. Walk right out the door and be in the center of all the action.

Hotel Emma

Hotel Emma at the Historic Peal is one of the most luxe and expensive hotels in San Antonio, and their rooftop pool falls right into step with the hotel’s upscale vibe. This sparkling rectangular rooftop pool has the hotel’s logo on the bottom of the tilework, comfortable chaise loungers, and private cabanas available for a fee.

If you fancy a poolside snack, the Poolside Provisions bar has a variety of food and drinks to satisfy your appetite. The bar is a converted 1960s beer delivery truck, adding to the fun ambiance radiating throughout Hotel Emma.

What really makes Hotel Emma unique is its history. The building has been a San Antonio landmark since 1894 and served as the Peal Brewery and Bottling Plant for 118 years. Much of the old brewery hardware and infrastructure can still be seen throughout the property and is mingled with the hotel’s opulent furnishings, chic decor, and locally made accents.

Hotel Contessa

This all-suite hotel has a rooftop pool with colorful loungers and trendy seating groupings. Enjoy viewing the San Antonio skyline from this refreshing rectangular pool or the spacious, round whirlpool.

The rooftop pool at Hotel Contessa has ample umbrellas for anyone who needs a bit of shade. Drinks and snacks are available from a drink cart, although the selection may be limited.

One of the gems of Hotel Contessa is their onsite Ambler Restaurant. Serving inspired Texas cuisine over an open fire, you’ll find breakfast, lunch, dinner, and bar bites to satisfy your cravings.

St. Anthony Hotel

First opened in 1909, this historic hotel was San Antonio’s first luxury hotel. It currently operates under the Marriott brand as one of its Luxury Collection hotels. The sixth-floor infinity pool is a gleaming oasis where guests can wind down in style after a day of exploring. Enjoy in-water sunbeds, a rooftop bar and grill, and stunning city views.

The St. Anthony Hotel puts guests just steps from the River Walk, Alamo, San Fernando Cathedral, Travis Park, and other in-demand area attractions. Their luxurious lobby with standout emerald green accents frequently appears on San Antonio’s “Most Instagrammable” lists. The pool at the St. Anthony Hotel is also available on Resort Pass for guests who want to buy a day pass.

Thompson San Antonio River Walk

A relative newcomer on the San Antonio hotel scene, the Thompson San Antonio River Walk has been a part of the city’s landscape since 2021. The pool is located on a deck that extends from the fourth floor of this 20-story tower.

The resort-style oasis has luxury daybed loungers and Cenote Nests, which are trendy, round sunbeds with partial shade and colorful cushions. Cabanas are available to rent for additional privacy and luxury. Guests can order food and beverages from the Cenote Pool Bar.

The Thompson San Antonio also has a spa with a sauna, eucalyptus steam room, fitness center, and a full menu of available massages, facials, and body treatments. Day passes are also available through Resort Pass.

Westin San Antonio River Walk

The rooftop pool at the Westin San Antonio River Walk is on the smaller side, but what the long, narrow pool lacks in size, it makes up for in ambiance. A wall of fountains spilling into the pool and an Ivy-covered trellis give this space a unique garden-style ambiance. Views of the River Walk and the Tower of the Americas make this cooling-off spot a lush, relaxing haven.

Westin is one of Marriott’s high-end hotel brands. The Westin San Antonio River Walk is located within easy walking distance of San Antonio’s most popular attractions. Still, it sits in a more serene section of the River Walk, making it ideal for families or anyone who doesn’t want to hear late-night revelry.

All rooms have mini-fridges, the onsite restaurants have kid’s menus, and there’s a kid’s welcome gift upon check-in, making it an ideal choice for anyone visiting San Antonio with kids.

San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter

You won’t find many indoor pools in San Antonio since the consistently warm temperatures make swimming outdoors comfortable for most of the year. However, you’ll find one here at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter.

The pool is partially indoors, partially outdoors. There is a plexiglass garage-style door that guests can swim under to transfer from the indoor space to the outdoors. The outdoor pool has loungers, while the indoor pool has a mix of chairs and loungers. This is one of the most spacious downtown San Antonio hotel pools. There’s also a roomy jacuzzi.

The biggest draw of the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter is its prime location. In addition to having a great pool to cool off in at the end of a day of sightseeing, you’ll be minutes from the Alamo, the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center, and many shopping and dining options.

Mokara Hotel and Spa

This sleek, elegant rooftop pool has stunning city views, a whirlpool, and upholstered loungers. If you’re hungry, head to the Roof Top Cafe for a selection of salads, sandwiches, sweet treats, and cocktails.

Mokara also has a 17,000-square-foot onsite spa offering massages, body treatments, manicures, pedicures, and hair styling. The spa has a whirlpool, dry sauna, and steam room, so if you seek to be truly pampered and kick your stay up a few notches, this is the place to do it.

This article was produced by Ripped Jeans and Bifocals and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.