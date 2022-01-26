x

January 26, 2022

Beast-Like “Carantoñas” Return to Spanish Town (Photos)

January 26, 2022
By Associated Press
APTOPIX Spain Carantona Photo Gallery
Men dressed as wild animals or "Carantonas" walk towards the church during "Las Carantonas" festival in Acehuche, southeast Spain, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Beat Armangue)

ACEHUCHE, Spain — It’s hours before dawn in Acehuche, a small town in Spain’s western Extremadura region, and a group of youngsters is ending a parade by setting off fireworks and beating drums.

The noise awakes residents for some of the biggest dates in the local calendar: the three-day celebration of the fur-covered characters known as “Carantoñas” that resemble wild beasts.

With roots in pagan traditions of fertility that were incorporated into religious symbolism, the ancient festival currently marks Acehuche’s patron, St. Sebastian, whom the Catholic tradition considers a martyr of the early anti-Christian Romans.

Men prepare themselves before taking part in “Las Carantonas” festival in Acehuche, southeast Spain, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Looking like wild beasts, the “Carantonas” costumes are handmade from goats and usually are handover from one generation to the next one. The catholic religious festivity honours Saint Sebastian, the town’s patron saint. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

After the 2021 edition was canceled amid a strong surge in coronavirus cases, the festival went ahead in late January this year. It was held under strict mask-wearing rules due to record numbers of infections across Spain fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Following the tradition, women dress up as “Regaoras” in colorful embroidered skirts and shawls, decorating intricate hairstyles with flowers, while a few dozen men gather in a garage to cover themselves in animal skins and fur to transform into “Carantoñas.”

The handmade costumes can weigh more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds) and only male revelers above 16 are allowed to wear them.

Revelers use fireworks to wake up neighbours during the “albora” as part of the “Las Carantonas” festival in Acehuche, southeast Spain, early Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

On the second day of the celebration, as the image of St. Sebastian is carried in a procession over rosemary-covered pavements, the “Carantoñas” bow to the patron saint and the “Regaoras” cover the sculpture in confetti as traditional songs are sung and drums are played.

“All the songs we play we have been recovered by oral tradition,” said Jaime Garrido, one of the musicians. “Some are common songs in the region and others are specific to this festival.”

The procession takes the saint’s figure to face a chosen member of the local brotherhood who thanks St. Sebastian for keeping the town safe and healthy one more year.

With the sculpture back inside the church, a new character emerges in the crowd outside: the “Vaca-Tora,” a monstrous figure with enormous horns and an oversized loud cowbell that ushers away both beasts and revelers.

Men prepare themselves before taking part in “Las Carantonas” festival in Acehuche, southeast Spain, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
The carving of Saint Sebastian is greeted with salutes of honour while carried by worshippers during the “Las Carantonas” festival in Acehuche, southeast Spain, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A man dressed as a wild animal or “Carantona” poses for a portrait during the “Las Carantonas” festival in Acehuche, southeast Spain, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Catholic worshippers carry the carving of Saint Sebastian during the “Las Carantonas” festival in Acehuche, southeast Spain, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Jaime Garrido plays the flute and the drum during “Las Carantonas” festival in Acehuche, southeast Spain, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.  (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

General News

Society

