February 6, 2023

BEACHFRONT HOUSE in KARYSTOS, EVIA

February 6, 2023
BEACHFRONT HOUSE in KARYSTOS, EVIA, 5 minute drive from Karystos town, 1000 sq.ft., 2 levels. Magnificent view of Karystos Bay and small island of Agia Pelagia Lower level: Living room with fireplace, kitchen, small room for washing machine, food storage area, WC. Upper level: 2 bedrooms with their own bathrooms, balcony. Air conditioning on both floors and an outside barbeque. Furniture included. Karystos is famous for its beautiful clean beaches. Access to Karystos is very easy either daily by ship from Rafina port (just 1 hour trip). Airport of Athens to Rafina port is just a 30 minute drive. Alternatively by road via Chalkida. Price: 220,000 euros. Contact Giorgos Ioannou via email: [email protected], mobile: (01130) 694-781-6247, or send message via Viber or Whatsapp.

https://el.wikipedia.org/wiki/%CE%9A%CE%AC%CF%81%CF%85%CF%83%CF%84%CE%BF%CF%82

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karystos

Η Κάρυστος στη νότια Εύβοια

Photos of Karystos by: Matthew Gasparis

