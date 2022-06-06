Beach Volley Ios Features 2022 Championship from June 29 to July 2

Tourism

Ideally located only 3km away from the main village of Ios (Chora), Mylopotas is one of the most visited and crowded beaches in Ios. (Photo by Davide Taviani via Wikimedia Commons)

IOS – The Beach Volley Ios Features 2022 championship will be held on the island of Ios from June 29 to July 2, 2022.

One of the best tournaments in the world will take place on the beach of Mylopotas with the participation of top athletes and national teams from Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Australia and with the active participation of Greek national teams. This great sporting event is organized by the company Luxurios with the support of the South Aegean Region, the Municipality of Ieton and the sponsorship of institutions and organizations.

“Ios means adrenaline, rivalry, wellness and positive energy. The establishment of a world championship on a small but charismatic island like Ios attracts tourists with special interests from all over the world, benefits Greece in terms of tourism, contributes to the extension of the season and is a legacy for sports and the new generation. The time has come for this great initiative to be supported by as many bodies and representatives of sports and tourism as possible and to become an institution”, the mayor of Ieton, Gikas Gikas, said.