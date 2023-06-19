BBC Disputes Greek Coast Guard’s Version of Refugee Boat Sinking

Society

A Greek coast guard vessel is docked at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Athens, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

LONDON – The Greek Coast Guard’s claims that a refugee boat that sank near Greek waters and drowned hundreds wasn’t in trouble and was heading for Italy is at odds with evidence showing otherwise, said the BBC.

The news site said an analysis of the movement of other ships in the area suggests the overcrowded fishing vessel was not moving for at least seven hours before it capsized.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-65942426

Greek authorities didn’t respond, the report said in the aftermath of a tragedy in which at least 78 people were known to have died and claims by survivors the vessel was carrying as many as 750 people, many of them women and children below decks.

The United Nations called for an investigation into Greece’s handling of the disaster, amid claims more action should have been taken earlier to initiate a full-scale rescue attempt, noted the BBC.

Greek officials said those on board said they did not want help and were not in danger until just before their boat sank and that it happened as a Greek Coast Guard vessel was trying to tow it to safety.

The BBC said that it obtained a computer animation of tracking data provided by MarineTraffic, a maritime analytics platform that showed activity in the area of the sinking, casting doubt on the official claim it had no problems with its navigation.

The fishing boat had no tracker so is not shown on the map and neither are Coast Guard and military vessels which don’t have to show their locations, the report added about the review.

Frontex, the European Union’s border patrol, said it first spotted the migrant boat and informed the Greek authorities as to its whereabouts, photos later showing hundreds jammed on top.

Alarm Phone, an emergency hotline for migrants in trouble at sea, said that it received a call four hours later saying the boat was in distress, the site saying it used video and photographs authenticated by BBC Verify, as well as court records and shipping logs, to analyze the movement of vessels in the area that disputed the Greek Coast Guard’s version of events.

The Marine Traffic animation shows a ship called the Lucky Sailor approached the refugee boat to try to provide food and water, confirming it to the BBC.

About 90 minutes later, a Coast Guard helicopter found the boat and authorities said it was navigating on a steady course and not showing signs of distress or danger.

Some 2 ½ hours later another vessel, the Faithful Warrior, found the vessel and provided supplies, the report said.

BBC Verify said it checked it and found the refugee boat – which is not moving in the footage – matched the shape of the migrant ship seen in photos and the weather conditions were a match for those reported at the time.

The report said Greek officials’ initial claims that it was on a “steady course and speed” wasn’t true and that the vessel was essentially dead in the water and not moving.

A spokesman for Greece’s interim government that’s in place ahead of a second round of elections June 25 later said the Coast Guard had tried to boat the boat but that those on board removed a rope that had been attached and did not want help, no explanation given why they wouldn’t.

Greek officials have insisted it was not in trouble and was instead safely on its way to Italy and so the Coast Guard didn’t attempt a rescue although there were reports it was trying to tow it just before it capsized and sank.

The tracking data showed other vessels in the area racing to help, including the Celebrity Beyond from which footage of the aftermath of the disaster was filmed and later sent to the BBC, said the news agency.

A luxury yacht, the Mayan Queen, was instructed to help take some of the 104 survivors ashore who were taken to the Greek port city of Kalamata on the Peloponnese, leaving many unanswered questions about what happened.