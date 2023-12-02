Bayern Munich’s Game with Union Berlin Called Off Due to Snow Chaos in Southern Germany

A train is parked at the central station after heavy snow fall in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich’s home game against Union Berlin was called off Saturday because of heavy snowfall.
Cold weather, snowfall and ice have caused transport chaos in Munich and southern Germany.
“It was decided not to play the game because of the security risks for all involved,” Union said in a statement 5½ hours before the Bundesliga game was due to start.
The German soccer federation said that stadium management had made the decision not to host the game “due to persistent heavy snowfall.”
It came after a winter storm dumped snow across southern Germany and parts of Austria and Switzerland, affecting travel across the region.
“We very much regret that we have to postpone the match, but the safety of our fans and the supporters of Union Berlin has absolute priority,” said Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen, who said access to Allianz Arena was “not guaranteed due to numerous road closures and various public transport cancellations.”
Flight operations at Munich airport were canceled until 6 a.m. Sunday, and numerous railway lines around Munich had to be closed. News agency dpa reported that some passengers in Munich and the nearby city of Ulm spent Friday night on trains because of the service suspensions.
With Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen not playing until Sunday, Bayern had been hoping to move provisionally atop the standings on Saturday with a win over Union, which is on a 15-game winless run across all competitions.
Leverkusen is due to host Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.
