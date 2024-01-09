x

January 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

SPORTS

Bayern Munich Mourning Death of Much-Loved Club Icon Franz Beckenbauer, the Man Who Won it All

January 9, 2024
By Associated Press
Germany Obit Beckenbauer
Munich's Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter signs the book of condolence for the late Franz Beckenbauer in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Germany's World Cup-winning coach Franz Beckenbauer has died. He was 78. Beckenbauer's family issued a statement to news agency dpa saying that Beckenbauer “passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024, surrounded by his family.” (Lennart Preiss/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The emperor is dead, long live the emperor.

Bayern Munich is mourning the death of “der Kaiser” Franz Beckenbauer, at the age of 78, the soccer great who led it through its golden era and arguably did more than anyone to shape the club into what it is today.

“The biggest personality that FC Bayern ever had,” honorary president Uli Hoeneß said. “Nobody will ever reach him. People can say they saw football in the times of Franz Beckenbauer.”

“Our emperor is dead,” Germany’s best-selling tabloid Bild said on its front page on Tuesday.

As an elegant player, successful coach and distinguished president over six decades, Beckenbauer helped turn Bayern from a modest club in the shadow of 1860 Munich into a global powerhouse, by far Germany’s most successful.

And it all started with a slap.

Born in the working-class Munich district of Giesing, the highly-talented Beckenbauer was set to join 1860, the team he supported as a child, after playing in a youth tournament for boyhood club SC Munich 1906.

But Beckenbauer’s team was pitted against 1860’s youth side in the final. He got into a disagreement with one of his opponents, who allegedly struck him in the face when the referee wasn’t looking.

Irate, the young player decided to snub 1860 and join city rival Bayern’s youth setup instead. It was 1959.

He was promoted to the first team in 1964 and helped steer his club to Bundesliga promotion the following year. Aided by teammates Gerd Müller and Sepp Maier, Beckenbauer led Bayern into third place in its first season, then claimed the first of 32 German league titles in 1969.

Bayern previously won the German championship in 1932 but had to wait for Beckenbauer’s arrival before enjoying its golden era.

As captain, he claimed four Bundesliga titles with Bayern, three straight European Cups from 1974 to 1976, four German Cups and the 1976 Intercontinental Cup.

He led West Germany to the 1974 World Cup title, two years after winning Euro 1972. He twice won the Ballon d’Or.

And he did it all with elegance, style and grace.

Beckenbauer reimagined his role at the back and personalized the position of “libero,” the free-roaming nominal defender who moved forward to threaten the opponent’s goal, a job that has virtually disappeared from modern soccer and was rarely seen before his days.

He scored 55 goals in 539 games for Bayern, a remarkable tally for a defender.

As coach, he led the club to the Bundesliga title in 1994 and the UEFA Cup in 1996, both after taking over late in the season – the club had turned to Beckenbauer in its hour of need. He previously led West Germany to the World Cup crown as coach in 1990.

He later served as Bayern’s president and again played a vital role in steering the club to success. He is remembered in Munich for a speech in which he blasted the players after a defeat to Lyon in the Champions League in 2001. The team went on to win the title.

“He was a friend to me, a unique companion, and a gift to us all,” Hoeneß said.

Beckenbauer won admirers and made friends across the world of soccer – and beyond. He used his charm and was instrumental in bringing the 2006 World Cup to Germany, albeit amid bribery allegations.

He denied the accusations and his popularity never wavered among Germans, who loved him on and off the field. Many felt Beckenbauer was simply a winner who did what he needed to do in a flawed bidding process. His compatriots always excused his transgressions.

“He is forgiven for everything because he’s got a good heart, he’s a positive person and he’s always ready to help. He doesn’t conceal his weaknesses, doesn’t sweep his mistakes under the carpet,” former Bayern midfielder Paul Breitner once said of his teammate.

Beckenbauer died on Sunday. The tributes have been extensive since the family announced his death on Monday. A book of condolences is to be opened on Wednesday.

Bayern plan to illuminate its stadium with the words “Thank you Franz” every evening up to and including the team’s next game against Hoffenheim on Friday, when more tributes can be expected.

“You were always a beacon, now you’ll be shining from above,” former teammate Sepp Meier wrote in an open letter. “German soccer and I will really miss you. Farewell, my friend.”

___
By CIARÁN FAHEY AP Sports Writer

RELATED

International
Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Withdraws from Adelaide Tournament with a Hip Problem

ADELAIDE, Australia — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova withdrew from the Adelaide International on Tuesday citing a right hip injury, five days before the Australian Open starts in Melbourne.

SPORTS
Franz Beckenbauer, Who Won the World Cup Both as Player and Coach for Germany, Has Died at 78
SPORTS
Africa Cup Preview: Crowded Field of Contenders Jostling to Dethrone Sadio Mané’s Senegal

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Sprawling Storm Wallops US with Tornado Reports, Damage and Heavy Snow, Closing Roads and Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A sprawling storm hit the South with tornado warnings and high winds that blew roofs off homes, flipped over campers and tossed about furniture in Florida on Tuesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A sprawling storm hit the South with tornado warnings and high winds that blew roofs off homes, flipped over campers and tossed about furniture in Florida on Tuesday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sotheby’s defended itself at a trial Monday against accusations that it helped defraud a Russian oligarch out of tens of millions of dollars, saying it knew nothing of wrongdoing by an art buyer who advised the billionaire on buying works by famed artists like Amedeo Modigliani and Leonardo da Vinci.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA – AHEPA Chapter 445 Thermopylae hosted their annual New Year's Luncheon on January 7 to award scholarships to eight deserving recipients and to honor a past president and lifetime members along with the rest of the Delaware Valley AHEPA family including Daughters of Penelope Chapter 332, Maids of Athena Chapter 243 Ariadni, and Sons of Pericles Chapter 290.

BERLIN (AP) — The emperor is dead, long live the emperor.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.