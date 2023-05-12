x

May 12, 2023

Battles Lines Drawn for Greece’s May 21 Election Show Great Divide

May 12, 2023
By The National Herald
Greek Political Party Leader Debate May 2023
Debate of the political leaders for the elections of May 21, 2023. (Photo: Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – In what’s shaping up to be a contentious affairs with two rounds – or more – likely – Greece’s elections that will have a first ballot on May 21 have shown just how deep the divisions are between parties and ideologies.

The ruling New Democracy of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hopes to stay in power outright although surveys show neither the Conservatives nor major opposition SYRIZA will win enough of the vote to gain a parliamentary majority.

That’s because of a change in electoral law brought by SYRIZA while it was ruling before routed by New Democracy in July, 2019 snap elections, taking away a 50-seat bonus in the 300-member Parliament for the first-place finisher.

With the six parties in Parliament on a track to return the vote will be so splintered that the front-runners won’t be able to pass 50 percent in any scenario, surveys show is coming.

The third-place PASOK-KINAL Movement for Change has had about a 10 percent showing, further skewing any potential for New Democracy or SYRIZA to have a government without a coalition partner.

The second round, through a New Democracy amendment, provides a sliding scale of up to 30 seats, increasing the chances that whomever wins that round might be able to form a government on its own,

It’s expected to be a close contest, said Agence France-Presse in a review of the issues and ramifications, nothing that neither a surveillance scandal nor the deaths of 57 people in a train tragedy largely blamed on government failures has weakened New Democracy’s lead.

SYRIZA leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras has been sniping at Mitsotakis but has been burdened with voters remembering he broke essentially all his promises while in power, including imposing austerity measures he swore to reject.

Tsipras has painted Mitsotakis as an out-of-touch elitist while the Prime Minister has concentrated on saying he’s bringing an economic recovery that would be threatened if the anti-business SYRIZA comes back.

A total of 36 parties are eligible to participate in the election. Parties need a minimum three percent of the vote to enter the 300-seat Parliament but fringe parties haven’t caught on.

The other three parties in Parliament, the KKE Communists, ultra-nationalist Hellenic Solution and tiny MeRA25, a small band of Radical leftists, are over the threshold needed to return, surveys show.

