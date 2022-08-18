x

August 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 78ºF

ATHENS 91ºF

Society

Battle for Athens’ Exarchia Square Aims to Stop Metro Station

August 18, 2022
By The National Herald
ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΟΝΤΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΗΜΕΡΑ ΟΙ ΔΙΑΜΑΡΤΥΡΙΕΣ ΕΝΑΝΤΙΑ ΣΤΑ ΕΡΓΑ ΤΟΥ ΜΕΤΡΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΠΛΑΤΕΙΑ ΕΞΑΡΧΕΙΩΝ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Greek Cops Arrest 2, Detain 30 in Exarchia Square Metro Protest. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Surrounded by metal fences and a phalanx of police guarding them 24 hours a day, workers have begun construction of a new underground Metro station in an anarchist haven that’s become an ideological battleground.

It’s in Exarchia Square in the Greek capital’s center, a Bohemian area of unique coffee shops, stores, graffiti-covered buildings decorated with anti-establishment cries, with station opponents fear will become a bland tourist attraction.

In a feature, the British newspaper The Guardian’s Helena Smith outlined how the battle lines were drawn although in this case the opponents said they are right and everyone else, including those who want the station, are wrong.

In a neighborhood of dense population, narrow streets and rebellious attitudes in the area as well as the walls, opponents of the work said it’s already stripped the famous square of trees and green.

“Yes, it had its problems, but it was a breathing space that was very important for those who live here,” said Nikos Papakostas, adding that a playground there was important for his two young children.

“If the metro is built it will transform the square into a concrete space of air shafts, elevators and stairs. It is a completely irrational plan that is not about city planning but politics,” Papakostas said.

It wasn’t lost on the critics and the anarchists who still dominate pockets and don’t want any police presence – the two sides regularly clash with little result – that the work began in August when most Greeks are away at their villages or islands.

The New Democracy government that vowed to clean up criminality and end the anti-establishment near-rule in Exarchia has challenged the former ruling SYRIZA which approved the work to take a stand on violent protests there.

It’s an historic area indeed, and work is also going on simultaneously to overhaul nearby Strefi Hill that’s also a stronghold for the anarchists and sympathizers whose presence overwhelms supporters who want a station.

It’s a few blocks from the National Archaeological Museum that’s a tourist magnet and a spot that the critics said is a better location, especially since that’s also close to the National Technical University that was a hotbed of resistance against the military junta from 1967-74 and helped topple it.

NOT HERE

“A public work is being used for ideological reasons,” Papakostas told the paper, worried it will turn Exarchia into a version of the touristy if equally historic area The Plaka, close to the city center Syntagma Square station.

There are many in Exarchia who want the station there, noting they otherwise have to walk a half-mile from the Omonia Square stop, but up hilly terrain that makes it a hike of huffing and puffing for many.

Giorgos Apostolopoulos, a city councillor with the PASOK Socialists, who was born and raised there and told the paper that, “The vast majority are in favor of the metro and have been rooting for it since the 1980s.”

He said the uprooted trees will be replanted, the area beautified – Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis from New Democracy has been on a campaign to make neighborhoods safer and more attractive – and improve the area.

“The protesters, I’m afraid, represent a minority view, even if they have a point about rents and neighborhoods becoming unaffordable when the likes of Airbnb and tourists move in,” he said.

Nikos Belavilas, a Professor of Urban Planning at the National Technical University said the Exarchia stop would be a disaster for the neighborhood and that it should be by the archaeological museum.
“The numbers speak for themselves. Hundreds of thousands of visitors would use the station every year, Exarchia’s square would remain intact and this dispute would be solved,” he said, but look for a hot summer of protests, especially when people return from the villages and islands and see what’s going on where they live.

RELATED

Society
3rd Sailboat Carrying Migrants Reaches Southern Greek Island

ATHENS — Greek authorities say another sailboat carrying dozens of migrants arrived Thursday at Kythera, the third in just under two days to make it to the southern island that isn't on the usual route for asylum-seekers trying to reach the European Union.

Politics
Iran Seen Soon Releasing Greek Oil Tankers Held Hostage
Politics
Alexandroupoli Becomes US Arms Port, Russian Influence Lurks

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings