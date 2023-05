SPORTS

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger with their two sons Liam and Maverick at the announcement of the new addition coming to the family. (Photo: giannis_an34/Instagram)

MILWAUKEE, WI. – Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger are expecting their third child together. The couple announced the news on social media on Wednesday.

“Our dreams becoming reality 🤍,” Riddlesprigger wrote on Instagram.

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger already have two sons together, Liam and Maverick. The couple met in Milwaukee in 2016 and have been together ever since.

Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP and the reigning NBA Finals MVP. He is one of the most popular players in the league and is a role model for many young Greek Americans.