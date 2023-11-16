x

November 16, 2023

Basilios ‘Bill’ Theodosakis is Mourned

November 16, 2023
By The National Herald
The late Archon Basilios Theodosakis. (Photo: The Order of St. Andrew)

NEW YORK – The office of the Order of St. Andrew – Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate was recently notified regarding the sad news of the passing of Archon Basilios ‘Bill’ Theodosakis, Archon Depoutatos, of Brooklyn, NY, who fell asleep in the Lord on October 29, 2023. Archon Bill was invested as an Archon on March 19, 1978.

Archon Bill will long be remembered for teaming up with his beloved friend Archon Kosta Vellios when they would present a compelling exhibit on ‘The Great Καταστροφή’, the burning of Smyrna, every year in the New York area parishes. Brother Archons vividly recall during the Archon Millennium Pilgrimage in the year 2000 how Archons Bill and Kosta led the way “when we visited Smyrna and paid our respects at the quay where thousands of Christians lost their lives trying to escape,” according to a news release.

“On behalf of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate we express our deep sympathy to his wife, Haido, his daughter Dina, a true friend of the Archons, and their entire family with abiding faith in our Lord and Savior and with hope in His resurrection!” the release concluded. Everlasting be his memory.

 

