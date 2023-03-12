Basil Gogos: Master of All Monsters

x

LONDON - "We trustees are exploring with the Greeks whether there's a way to solve this 200-year-old dispute so that the sculptures can be seen both in London and Athens," the chairperson of British Museum, , George Osborne, said in…

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday harshly criticized former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, widening the rift between the two men as they prepare to battle over…

NEW YORK — It was called Silicon Valley Bank, but its collapse is causing shockwaves around the world. From winemakers in California to startups across the Atlantic Ocean, companies are scrambling to figure out how to manage their finances after their bank suddenly shut down Friday. The meltdown means distress not only for businesses but also for all their workers whose paychecks may get tied up in the chaos. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that he's talking with the White House to help "stabilize the situation as quickly as possible, to protect jobs, people's livelihoods, and the entire innovation…

LOS ANGELES — On Oscars Sunday, audiences can expect to see stars reunited from some of their favorite films. "Four Weddings and a Funeral" co-stars Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell will stand beside one another to present an award at…

ATHENS - Greece is one of the most promising emerging wine tourism destinations because of what the country itself represents in terms of culture and nature, José Antonio Vidal, president of GWTO, said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News…

Community

SEATTLE, WA – Archon Dr. Tom Papademetriou, Professor of Greek History and Director of the Dean and Zoe Center for Hellenic Studies at Stockton College in Galloway, New Jersey, presented a most interesting and informative lecture, titled ‘The Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Great Catastrophe of 1922: History and Legacy,’ at…

NEW YORK – Greek-American Professor Constantine N. Katsoris was honored by Fordham University School of Law with the the Milton Fisher ’42 Second Harvest Award at the 74th Annual Fordham Law Alumni Association (FLAA) Luncheon on March 3 at Cipriani’s…

The Greek eatery chain Calista Greek Seafood Taverna will open a third spot in Florida, this one in Miami, but the idea for what's behind it came back in the homeland and the Greek capital. “The food and bar scene…

If you're willing to fork over up to $195 per person and like traditional Greek food to look like tiny French delicacies you're going to love what the Houston fine-dining restaurant March is doing to it. It has reopened with…

CHURCH

OPINIONS

What comes to mind watching and listening to Greek officials try to explain why a deadly head-on train crash that killed 57 people – most of them students returning from Athens to Thessaloniki after the annual Carnival celebration – is that Ralph Cramden was the Minister of Silly Talks. It's…

Letter from Athens by Andy Dabilis

Even among the vast diversity of stellar Greek-American artists, Basil Gogos will always hold a unique place. For Basil Gogos was, if nothing else, an internationally renowned maker of monsters. Strangely enough, it is Gogos’ particular vision of the grotesque…

By Steve Frangos
The fever pitch in relations between the U.S. and China is rising dangerously high, with the Chinese leaving no move and no statement unanswered. And it all revolves around Taiwan but also... China's balloons. But things are getting dangerous, with…

By Vasileios Magalios
Originally, the first of the two expected rounds of elections were to be held on April 9. While this was not publicly announced by the Prime Minister, it was confirmed by people in contact with him. It was even said…

By Antonis H. Diamataris
GREECE

ATHENS - The European Union countries have significantly supported over the last three years, with a series of fiscal measures, households and businesses to deal with the impact of the pandemic and the energy crisis. The extended support was made possible by the activation in early 2020 of the general…

Today is Sunday, March 12, the 71st day of 2023. There are 294 days left in the year. Today's highlight in history: On March 12, 2009, disgraced financier Bernard Madoff pleaded guilty in New York to pulling off perhaps the biggest swindle in Wall Street history; he would be sentenced…

ATHENS - Huawei's intention to maintain and intensify its presence in the Greek market, which began about two decades ago, was expressed by Radosław Kędzia, Vice President, Huawei CEE & Nordic Europe Region, during his meeting with Greek journalists in the framework of the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona.…

USA

PHOENIX — America's schools say kids are hungry — just as pandemic-era benefit programs have lapsed. There is growing concern about the effects on kids' ability to learn. Congress temporarily made school meals free to all American schoolkids, but since that ended last fall, the need has only seemed to grow. Soaring food prices are adding strains on families who are seeing reductions in multiple kinds of financial assistance. One federal program that ends this month had given nearly 30 million Americans extra food stamps during the pandemic. School cafeterias typically don't turn away a hungry kid, but debts for…

NEW YORK — The financial institution best known for its relationships with high-flying world technology startups and venture capital, Silicon Valley Bank, experienced one of…

SARASOTA, Fla. — Residents are complaining about burning eyes and breathing problems. Dead fish have washed up on beaches. A beachside festival has been canceled,…

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Colorado Republican Party on Saturday selected a combative former state representative who promised to be a "wartime" leader as its new…

CYPRUS

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will earmark 2% of gross domestic product to defense spending in line with other European Union member states as a means to strengthen the east Mediterranean island nation’s foreign policy bargaining power, the new Cypriot president said Friday. Nikos Christodoulides told reporters after a visit…

ATHENS - The Cyprus issue is a top national priority of Greek foreign policy, and Greece will continue its undivided support toward its resolution in a fair and viable manner, Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday after meeting with his Cyprus Republic counterpart Constantine Kombos in Athens. At…

NICOSIA - Travelers to Cyprus are lured by some of Europe's best beaches and Tripadvisor put two of them – Nissi in Ayia at 7th and Fig Tree Beach in nearby Protaras as 20th on its list of the best spots for bathing and taking in the sun. With the COVID-19…

NICOSIA - With the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror and tourism expected to surge on the island, Cyprus Airways reported encouraging numbers, with a significant increase in passengers for February, a typically quiet month. According to the company, it carried 19,509 passengers in February, compared to 2,997 in the…

WORLD

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — When Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina became Pope Francis, much of his home country celebrated as if it had just won a soccer World Cup championship. A decade later, the first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church generates divided opinions and much less fervor. Francis, who…

BEIJING — China on Sunday reappointed Yi Gang as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets by showing continuity at the top while other economic officials change during a period of uncertainty in the world's second-largest economy. Yi, whose official title is governor…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Oil giant Saudi Aramco reported Sunday its profits surged to $161 billion last year off higher crude prices, a record result for an energy firm crucial to the kingdom's economy. The firm, known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., said in its annual report…

Sports

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry knocked down all the dazzling shots everybody has come to expect from him in crunch time night after night — and then a surprising block at the rim that mattered just as much or maybe even more. Curry scored 36 points with 22 of those in the fourth quarter and overtime, shining in his first home game back from a long injury absence and leading the Golden State Warriors past the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks 125-116 on Saturday night. Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in regulation, then blocked a layup attempt by…

FORT WORTH, Texas — When Marcus Sasser crumbled awkwardly to the court after his feet slipped from under him while dribbling past midcourt, Houston coach…

LOS ANGELES — Matt Duchene scored in the second round of the shootout and the Nashville Predators snapped the Los Angeles Kings' five-game winning streak…

MINNEAPOLIS — Bud Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to…

SYDNEY -  The trendy Eros Greek restaurant in Sydney was ordered to close for 60 hours by the New South Wales liquor regulation authority in Australia which said it was told by police that a motorcycle gang was going to storm it. The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) said…

VIDEO
Four Astronauts Fly SpaceX Back Home, End 5-Month MissionFour Astronauts Fly SpaceX Back Home, End 5-Month Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa. The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October. Besides…

Greek-Americans Support Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation

NEW YORK – Another important event under the signature of ‘The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) was realized with great success. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo were at the Rainbow room at Rockefeller Center in New York City to support the charity work of their Foundation. This time the brothers managed…

Three Parthenon Fragments Returned to Greece at Vatican Ceremony (Video)

ROME - At a ceremony in the Holy See on Tuesday, Greece received three marble fragments of the Parthenon as a gift for the Acropolis Museum from the Vatican Museums. The gift was a personal decision made by Pope Francis to Archbishop Hieronymos of Athens and All Greece. Representing the…

FOOD + TRAVEL

Mushrooms are a great ingredient all year round and can be enjoyed in a variety of dishes. For vegans, vegetarians, or those fasting, the texture and flavor is a good meat replacement option in many dishes. Try the following mushroom recipes which incorporate classic Greek flavors. Stewed mushrooms is a…

RENO, Nev. — Last winter, most ski resorts at Lake Tahoe had to postpone their usual November openings because there wasn't enough snow. This season, several have been forced to close at times because there's been too much. A relentless winter has dumped more than 50 feet (15 meters) of…

RHODES - The first charter flight arrived on Saturday at the "Diagoras" airport of Rhodes, transferring the first tourists of the season to the island. Specifically, at 12 noon, the first international flight from London landed, kicking off the 2023 tourist season. In a statement, the mayor of Rhodes, Antonis…

CULTURE

NEW YORK — Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where "Everything Everywhere All at Once" comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past "the slap" of last year's ceremony. Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars, including when…

"Endless Summer Vacation," Miley Cyrus (Sony Music) Miley Cyrus' hit "Flowers" made even those in a stable relationship sing out loud with conviction. Now, her latest album "Endless Summer Vacation" — released Friday — is much more than a break-up anthem; it's a rebirth. While spring alone seems still so…

LOS ANGELES — The night before the Oscars many of Hollywood's biggest stars were not early to bed before the show. They were instead chatting the night away, martinis and champagne in hand, at the storied Polo Lounge in The Beverly Hills Hotel for the annual Chanel and Charles Finch…

LOS ANGELES — It's almost time to give the Academy Awards a big hand. OK, maybe we should rephrase that. A year after Will Smith strode on stage at the Dolby Theatre and slapped Chris Rock in the face, the Oscars will reconvene Sunday for a ceremony that will try…

HEALTH + SCIENCES

Researchers have found long-term evidence that actively monitoring localized prostate cancer is a safe alternative to immediate surgery or radiation. The results, released Saturday, are encouraging for men who want to avoid treatment-related sexual and incontinence problems, said Dr. Stacy Loeb, a prostate cancer specialist at NYU Langone Health who…

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa. The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October. Besides…

HONOLULU — Hawaii's second-largest volcano is not erupting, scientists said in an update to a previous warning. The U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement late Saturday that seismic activity beneath the summit of Kilauea "has returned to background levels, ground deformation has stabilized, and no lava has been observed…

CARTOONS

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

Columnists

Basil Gogos: Master of All Monsters

March 12, 2023
By Steve Frangos

Even among the vast diversity of stellar Greek-American artists, Basil Gogos will always hold a unique place. For Basil Gogos was, if nothing else, an internationally renowned maker of monsters. Strangely enough, it is Gogos’ particular vision of the grotesque that has given him enduring artistic fame. It is in Gogos’ dynamic color palette where art and agency converge. Somehow, in his striking depictions of creatures of utter horror, Gogos was also able to impart other more unexpected moods and complex feelings. All I can offer here is an all too quick review of this singular artist’s vision of the uncanny. It is up to you to judge whether I am too kind or too mean in my review of this acclaimed artist of the macabre.

On March 12, 1929, Basil Gogos was born in Egypt of Greek parents. Sometime around 1945, the Gogos family left Egypt for the United States. As with many others destined to become artists Gogos spent his earliest years avidly studying art. Over time Gogos attended noted art schools in New York City such as the National School of Design, the Phoenix School of Design, and the School of the Visual Arts. It is always noted that Gogos studied with acclaimed illustrator Frank J. Reilly at the Arts Students League of New York.

In 1959, Gogos’ career path was immediately set once he won the annual Pocket Books competition with his painting for the Western paperback novel ‘Pursuit’. This led to Gogos’ long series of painted covers and illustrations for what were then called Men’s Adventure magazines such as Man’s Action, Man’s Conquest, Man’s Illustrated, Widest West, Wildcat Adventures, and True Adventures.

In turn his striking covers for those publications led to other magazine work for publications such as Screen Thrills Illustrated as well as three horror-themed monthly magazines – Famous Monsters of Filmland, Creepy, and Eerie. “In all, Gogos was quoted as estimating he had produced some 400 illustrations to these two genres. But it is his ‘Famous Monsters’ cover illustrations for which he is now best known (Asbury Park Press May 1, 1994).”

Gogos never had to look for work again as he went on to paint what now seems a seemingly endless stream of book covers, men’s magazine illustrations, horror pulp covers, movie posters, covers for documentaries, and compact music disk covers – but I have jumped ahead of the chronology of these events.

It was with Gogos’ first cover illustration for Famous Monsters of Filmland issue #9 in 1960, where everything changed forever. A fantastically unexpected mix of psychedelic colors combined with his unique and frankly difficult to describe – yet notable – compassion for monsters and actors alike effortlessly graced not just this portrait but each and every portrait that followed. Such was the overall response to Gogos’ initial cover that he continued to produce incredibly compelling covers for this magazine for more than the next twenty years (Lexington Herald-Leader October 20, 2017). In point of fact, Gogos’ horror illustrations created during this period are today considered hallmarks of the genre.

The Famous Monsters of Filmland covers with his paintings include monstrous and mythic figures such as Frankenstein, Dracula, the Wolf Man, the Mummy, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, Phantom of the Opera, King Kong, and literally dozens of other creatures from classic horror films. Complementing these covers were Gogos’ sensitive renderings of actors without their makeup, including but not limited to Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney, Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee, Vincent Price, Elsa Lancaster, and so many others. But Gogos’ renderings of monsters did not end with magazine covers and select interior illustrations.

What was and remains so striking about all of Gogos’ artistic renditions of the above is that he did them in an astounding mix of colors. Remember, the classic 1930s array of monster movies were all in black and white…and remain so. Not with Gogos’ presentation of these classic personas. And somehow, and I keep having to emphasize this point, Gogos also manages to infuse not simply an incredibly wide pallet of color to each and every portrait but also – somehow – the very soul of the monster. As a rough estimate Gogos is quoted as saying he produced some 400 different paintings for all the book and magazine covers he completed in the 1960s through the 1970s.

But Gogos’ artistry was not to be limited to magazine covers or general illustrations. Gogos also created original artwork for the covers of compact discs and movie posters. “Though he largely retired from illustration in the 1980s and 1990s, Gogos did return to the field when fans who grew up reading Famous Monsters of Filmland began requesting his services. In the late 1990s Gogos painted covers for The Misfits albums…as well as Rob Zombie (https://www.illustrationhistroy.org /artists/basil-gogos).”

Rob Zombie (born Robert Bartleh Cummings) first commissioned Gogos to paint his portrait and then illustrate several of his music discs. This led to other musicians seeking out Gogos. Aptly enough, Gogos is ultimately credited with illustrating thirteen albums: ‘The Fiend Club Presents’, 1996; ‘Misfits’ (unspecified); ‘Grins Again’; ‘Sardonica (cover art); ‘American Psycho’ 1997; Misfits (artwork); ‘Hellbilly Deluxe’ 1998, ‘Rob Zombie’ (cover art); ‘Famous Monsters’ 1999, ‘Misfits’ (cover painting) 2002; ‘Cuts From The Crypt’ Misfits; ‘Divine Art of Torture’, ‘Necrophagia’ (cover art) 2003; ‘Past, Present and Future’ 2003; Rob Zombie (cover art), 2005; ‘Burn Bright, Burn Fast’ Electric Frankenstein (cover art), 2005, Fiend Club Lounge, The Nutley Brass (cover painting) 2013, ‘Horror Xmas’ Misfits (cover art) 2013; ‘Classic Album Collection’ Rob Zombie (cover art) 2019; ‘Here Lies Necrophagia: 35 Years of Death Metal’ Necrophagia, 2022; and finally ‘American Psycho (cover) by the Misfits. You may never have heard – or would want to – any of this music. Yet they sold millions of copies all around the world.

By “the late 1970s, Gogos decided to focus more on fine art; he did personal art pieces in watercolor and other media (http://www.imdb.com).”

Basil Gogos died on September 13, 2017 in Manhattan, New York City. Linda Touby, his wife and only immediate survivor, said the cause was probably a coronary. Basil Gogos is far from a forgotten figure. Various individual pieces of Gogos’ artwork continue to be sought after and sold all over the world. Including, artwork that has “wound up in the collections of folks like Rob Zombie, Johnny Depp, Nicholas Cage, Benicio Del Toro and Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett (Tulsa World April 28, 2017).”

In 2005, Vanguard Productions issued the large format glossy coffee table book, ‘Famous Monster Movie Art of Basil Gogos’ by Kerry Gammill and J. David Spurlock (Vanguard Publications, 2007). This 160-page volume showcases a vast collection of art. It is published on heavy-weight glossy paper and was compiled and edited by Kerry Gammill and J. David Spurlock. Rob Zombie, penned the introduction to this book. See also ‘The Monster Art of Basil Gogos’ by Linda Touby (January 1, 2019). Gogos’ wife “has collected his rare preliminary sketches, illustrations and alternative paintings into one lavish volume weighing 2 ½ pounds.” With this collection one can see something of Basil Gogos’ process for his unique creations.
In the end it is not whether or not you or I individually find Basil Gogos’ art intriguing… or a monstrous waste. Like other Greek-American artists one could name – Basil Gogos’ visionary work now belongs…to the world.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

