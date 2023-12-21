x

December 21, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

International

Barcelona Needs Late Goal to Beat Last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish League and End Winless Streak

December 21, 2023
By Associated Press
Spain Soccer La Liga
Barcelona's Sergi Roberto, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Almeria at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

MADRID — It was yet another lackluster performance by Barcelona, drawing jeers from the home fans upset with the team’s struggles against the only winless team in the Spanish league so far.

Some of the jeers came even after Barcelona found a way to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 on Wednesday, a much-needed hard-fought victory that ended a three-game winless streak and moved the Catalan club back to third place.

“We understand why the fans aren’t too happy, we aren’t either,” Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto said. “But we have to be more united than ever now. We need the fans behind us. Hopefully we will begin next year with the right foot.”

Roberto scored twice and Raphinha once for Barcelona, which moved three points ahead of fourth-place Atletico Madrid. The Catalan club trails Real Madrid by four points and leader Girona by six points. Madrid visits Alaves on Thursday, while Girona is at Real Betis.

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, centre, makes an attempt to score during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Almeria at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Almeria is the only team yet to win a Spanish league match this season. The Saudi-owned club hasn’t won in 21 straight league games, going back to last season.

Barcelona struggled to impose itself against its minnow opponent and needed an 83rd-minute winner by Roberto to secure the home victory after twice relinquishing a lead at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 33rd and Léo Baptistão equalized in the 41st. In the second half, Roberto put the hosts ahead again in the 60th before Edgar González evened the match in the 71st after Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña collided with defender Ronald Araujo while going for a ball inside the area.

Peña, who started in place of the injured Marc-André ter Stegen, made a tough save in the 86th to help Barcelona preserve the lead.

“We suffered more than we expected and more than we deserved,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said. “We had 30 shots on goal and gifted two goals. The first half was unacceptable, but the second was better. It’s been like this for a month and a half or two.”

Xavi’s team has conceded 21 goals in 18 matches, one more than it allowed after all the 38 games last season.

Barcelona was coming off a 1-1 draw at Valencia and a 4-2 loss to Girona at home. It also lost 3-2 to Antwerp to close out its group-stage campaign in the Champions League, although it advanced to the knockout round for the first time after two consecutive early eliminations.

Barcelona has won all of its eight home matches against Almeria in the league, but had lost its last game against the southern Spanish club in February. Barcelona had been unbeaten in its previous 13 matches against Almeria.

Almeria had drawn two of its last three league matches — 0-0 against Real Betis and 0-0 at Mallorca. It stayed in last place with five points — nine points from safety.

Almeria’s lone win in 20 matches this season was against third-division club Tavalera in the first round of the Copa del Rey. It was eventually eliminated by fourth-division team Barbastro in the second round.

Barcelona played with a depleted squad that included the absences of the suspended Frenkie de Jong and the injured Pedri. Roberto started as the defensive midfielder.

OTHER RESULTS

Fifth-place Athletic Bilbao defeated ninth-place Las Palmas 1-0 at home with Unai Gómez scoring the winner four minutes into stoppage time.

Villarreal moved further away from the relegation zone by defeating Celta Vigo 3-2 to end a three-match winless run in the league. Celta, which has only one win in its last 14 league games, stayed in 18th place, inside the demotion zone. Villarreal was 13th.

 

RELATED

SPORTS
Man City Fined $150K after Haaland and Teammates Show Dissent to Ref Sgainst Spurs

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City was handed a fine of 120,000 pounds ($150,000) on Monday for dissent shown to the referee by Erling Haaland and other players in an English Premier League game this month.

SPORTS
Luton Captain Tom Lockyer Collapses During Premier League Match. The Game Was Abandoned
SPORTS
Messi, Mbappé or Haaland to Be FIFA Best Player in 2023. Women’s Best is Bonmatí, Hermoso or Caicedo

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Will the Eruption of the Volcano in Iceland Affect Flights and How Serious is It? (Vid)

LONDON (AP) — Scientists anticipated the eruption of a volcano in southwestern Iceland for weeks, so when it happened on Monday night, it was no surprise.

NEW YORK — The Knicks have regained control of New York's NBA basketball rivalry.

DETROIT — The serial killer lured women one by one into vacant homes to be murdered, posing their nude or partially clothed corpses amid cheap booze pints, crumbling sheetrock and hypodermic needles.

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center (GCC) announced its 50th Anniversary start of year events, including their Annual Dinner Dance which takes place on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Kefalos Society of America, 20-41 Steinway Street in Astoria, 7:30 PM.

It's beginning to look a lot like a hectic holiday travel season, but it might go relatively smoothly if the weather cooperates.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.