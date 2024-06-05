x

June 5, 2024

Banknotes Bearing Portrait of King Charles III Start to Be Rolled Out Across the UK

June 5, 2024
By Associated Press
Britain Banknotes
A person holds some of the newly released banknotes, featuring the portrait of King Charles III, outside the Bank of England, London, Wednesday June 5, 2024. (Lucy North/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — People have been queuing Wednesday outside the Bank of England’s headquarters in London and at post offices around the U.K. to get their hands on the first U.K. banknotes featuring the portrait of King Charles III.

The portrait of the king will appear on all four banknotes issued by the Bank of England — 5, 10, 20 and 50 pounds — with no other alterations to the existing designs. The notes will coexist alongside those featuring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whom he succeeded as monarch on her death in September 2022.

The rollout of coins and stamps bearing the image of Charles have already been rolled out.

People may not notice the new notes immediately in their change or withdrawals from ATMs, not least because so many transactions are now done cashless.

Though cash payments have declined over the years, they remain particularly important for lower income households and those who get welfare benefits at their local Post Office. In 2023, legislation was passed as part of to protect access to cash.

In line with guidance from the Royal Household, the new notes will only be printed to replace those that are worn, and to meet any overall increase in demand — the approach aims to minimise the environmental and financial impact of the change.

There are more than 4.6 billion Bank of England notes in circulation, worth about 82 billion pounds ($105 billion).

“This is a historic moment, as it’s the first time we’ve changed the sovereign on our notes,” said Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. “We know that cash is important for many people, and we are committed to providing banknotes for as long as the public demand them. Bringing these new notes into circulation is a demonstration of that commitment.”

People queue outside the Bank of England on the day the new banknotes featuring the King’s portrait are being issued, in London, Wednesday June 5, 2024. (Lucy North/PA via AP)

In April, Charles was presented with the first banknotes bearing his portrait and praised them as “very well designed” while expressing his surprise at being only the second monarch to feature on them.

Although the Bank of England started to produce banknotes in the 17th century, Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the first British monarch to be given the honour in 1960 on a 1-pound note.

People will be able to snap up the new-look currency at selected Post Office branches across the U.K.

Undated handout photo issued by the Bank of England of the new banknotes carrying a portrait of King Charles III which will be issued for the first time on Wenesday, June 5, 2024. The portrait of the King will appear on existing designs of all four banknotes (£5, £10, £20 and £50), with no other changes to the existing designs. (Bank of England photo via AP)

“Our local customers come into our branch every day to withdraw or deposit cash for their daily needs, so we were excited to be one of the first branches to have the new banknotes available,” said Karen Stonham, branch manager at the Portsmouth Post Office in southern England.


Video

From Decay to Dazzling. Ford Restores Grandeur to Former Eyesore Detroit Train Station

DETROIT (AP) — The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station — for decades a symbol of Detroit’s decline — has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an election year effort to put Republicans on record on reproductive rights issues, Senate Democrats are holding a vote Wednesday to move forward with legislation designed to protect women’s access to contraception.

AUKAR, Lebanon (AP) — A gunman who attacked the U.

A 59-year-old Russian cosmonaut has become the first person to spend 1,000 days in space, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Wednesday.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of mostly ultranationalist Israelis were expected to take part in an annual march through a dense Palestinian neighborhood in Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday in an event that often sees racist chants and brawls.

