Bank of Greece to Pay 400.7 Million to the Greek State From its 2022 Earnings

Economy

ATHENS – The Bank of Greece has reported a decline in earnings for 2022, resulting in a lower dividend payout to its major shareholder, the Greek state. Pre-provision earnings for the year were 589.4 million euros, compared to 649.6 million in the previous year, resulting in a decline of 60.2 million euros. The bank’s net earnings after provisions were 456.8 million euros, and total net proceeds were 938.7 million euros, down 7.2% from the previous year’s total of 1.011 billion euros. Meanwhile, total expenses pre-provision fell 3.3% to 349.3 million euros.

The bank’s general council will propose a dividend payout of 13.3 million euros to shareholders for approval, which amounts to 0.6720 euro per share, the same as the previous year. This move will raise its extraordinary reserve by 42.7 million euros, and the bank will transfer 400.7 million euros to the Greek state. The bank’s assets for 2022 were 238.5 billion euros, up 0.9 billion euros compared to 2021.