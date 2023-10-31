Bank of Greece Governor Stournaras Warns Heavy Cost of Tax Evasion

Economy

ATHENS – While Greece is trying even more measures to deal with tax evasion, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said the phenomenon is so huge that it costs almost 21 percent of the annual economic output.

That would be 42.474 billion euros ($45.13 billion) of the Gross Domestic Product of 202.26 billion euros ($214.9 billion) and sees salaried workers and public employees bearing the burden.

Tax cheating also deprives the government of monies for public services as the economy is growing again – 5.9 percent in 2022 – and seen at almost 3 percent in 2023 with the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stournaras – a former finance minister for a previous New Democracy government who was unable to cut into the problem – said the current Conservative administration has to find a way to do it.

Speaking at the 19th edition of the Tax Forum in Athens, he said that it’s almost impossible to determine the real size of the underground economy and everyone from professionals to periptero kiosk owners demanding cash to avoid reporting how much they make.

He said surveys have shown that it’s out of control in Greece, noting the country has the fourth highest Value Added Tax (VAT) gap in the European Union, 19.7 percent of the total intake, costing 3 billion euros ($3.19 billion.)

He did offer some ideas or possible solutions to cut into the cost, including expanding the use of Point-of-Service (POS) machines already under way, closer electronic scrutiny of business and simplifying the tax system.

Greece taxes all income worldwide at 22 percent up to 20,000 euros ($21,242) annually, and 45 percent for those making more than ($42,483) that is punishing to many in that bracket while the wealthy hide their money in foreign accounts.