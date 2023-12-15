Bank of Greece Expects 2.2 Billion Euro Climate Change Costs by 2100

Economy

ATHENS – Climate change that world governments have been slow to confront and which Greek authorities partially blamed on deadly summer fires and floods will by 2100 cost Greece some 2.2 billion euros ($2.41 billion) in annual losses.

There were already warnings that tourists would go to other countries in the summer to avoid searing heat that hit record levels up to 113 degrees this year and cooler climes becoming more attractive.

A Bank of Greece report set the estimated losses which could total 1 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 222 billion euros ($243.385 billion) based on environmental, economic and social impacts.

That’s reflected in burned forests, including olive trees affecting olive oil production, ruined crops, submerged farmlands and tourists going elsewhere, cutting into the country’s biggest revenue engine.

The report warned that if no action is taken to limit carbon dioxide emissions, Greece risks desertification of about 40 percent, especially in the eastern and southern parts of the country, as lands further dry up.

It cited forecasts of temperatures rising by 1.2-2 degrees Celsius by mid-century and by 2 to 5 degrees after 2060, compared to 1971-2000, an increase in heatwave days by 10 to 15 days by 2050 and 30 to 50 days by 2100.

Precipitation is expected to decline significantly after 2050, particularly in the southernmost parts of the country which are the most populous, including the capital Athens and Attica prefecture, more tourists going to the Athens coast.

Curiously, hotter weather will also be followed by heavier and extreme rainfalls and there could be 10 to 20 days a year of wildfires by mid-century while the sea levels could rise 15-20 centimeters (5.9-7.9 inches) by then.

By the end of the 21st Century those levels could go up as much as 80 centimeters (31.5 inches) that put submerge or put seacoast communities at risk of being partially flooded and destroying infrastructure, some nearly wiped out.

While the phenomenon seems new, it began in the 1950s with growing industrialism, the burning of fossil fuels and man’s intervention with nature that became a turning point.

The areas in Greece most at risk of forest fires – not including those set by arsonists – will also affect populated regions including central and western Greece, the Peloponnese and Eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

There’s special worry for the agricultural heartland of Thessaly, which this summer took severe losses from floods, and climate change’s further events to drive down production of corn by 41.7 percent, cotton by 34.2 and wheat 13.4.