Bank of Greece Chief Sounds Caution Despite Growth, Pushes Reforms

ATHENS – Greece shouldn’t get complacent over a still surging recovery that’s been a remarkable comeback from a 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis, Bank of Greece Governor Yiannis Stournaras warned, urging that reforms should continue.

Talking to the central bank assembly he said data is showing some stagnation after the economy expanded almost 6 percent in 2023 on the back of record tourism, the comeback slowing in 2024.

Stournaras, who served in a former New Democracy-led coalition with the PASOK Socialists as Finance Minister, said that fiscal prudence is needed and that primary surpluses of at least 2 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) are needed.

While ratings agencies except Moody’s gave Greece investment grade status, drawing more foreign investors, he said that, “Political, fiscal and financial stability are public goods and must be preserved, especially in Greece, which just a few years ago emerged from the biggest economic crisis in its modern history.”

He added that, “The international competitiveness of the Greek economy, after the significant improvement of the previous years, showed signs of stagnation or even a slight retreat in 2023, in a deteriorating environment for international trade.”

There are weaknesses that could undercut the rebound, he cautioned, including the still lagging efficiency of the state, long delays in the judicial system where cases can take up to 10 years or more, and the notoriously sluggish bureaucracy.

The bank has forecast a 2.1 percent primary surplus, which doesn’t cover the costs of debt – Greece is still repaying much of 326 billion euros ($354.11 billion) in three international bailouts – running state enterprises and some military expenditures.

Despite the rescue packages, the debt rose 10.7 percent in 2023 to 161.9 percent of GDP, a level that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said was unsustainable when New Democracy was out of office, now saying it’s manageable.

For 2024 it is estimated to be 152.3 percent but decrease in nominal terms for the first time since 2019 when the Conservatives took over. Growth is seen at 2.3 percent in 2024 compared to the government’s rosier forecast of 2.9 percent.