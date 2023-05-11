x

May 11, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

WORLD

Bank of England Set to Raise UK Interest Rates to Highest Level since 2008

May 11, 2023
By Associated Press
Britain Economy
FILE - A woman walks in front of the Bank of England, at the financial district in London, on March 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

LONDON — The Bank of England is set to raise interest rates later Thursday to their highest level since late 2008 as it continues to combat stubbornly high inflation in the U.K.

Financial markets expect the bank’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee to lift its main interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5%, its 12th straight increase.

Other major central banks, such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have also been raising interest rates at a consistent pace in order to get inflation rates down from multi-decade highs.

The Bank of England started raising interest rates in late 2021 from a low of 0.1% in order to keep a lid on price rises that were first largely stoked by bottlenecks resulting from the lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions and subsequently by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to energy prices surging.

Alongside its interest rate decision, the bank will be publishing its quarterly economic projections for the stagnating U.K. economy. With inflation currently running at a higher-than-expected annual rate of 10.1%, economists will be interested to see how quickly the bank expects inflation to get back toward its target of 2%. If it thinks inflation will fall rapidly over the coming months, the pressure on it to raise interest rates further will likely diminish.

“While a hike this week looks — almost — like a done deal, the outlook for further hikes thereafter remains uncertain,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.

Those looking to get on the housing ladder or to take out loans will be hoping that Thursday’s anticipated increase will be the last in the current cycle.

 

RELATED

WORLD
Western Weapons, Growing Experience Harden Ukrainian Air Defenses against Renewed Russian Onslaught

NEAR KYIV, Ukraine — By the time Kyiv residents hear the air-raid sirens signaling an imminent Russian attack, Ukraine's air-defense units are already on the move.

WORLD
Suspect in Natalee Holloway Disappearance Faces Extradition to US on Fraud Charges
WORLD
How Europe is Building Artificial Intelligence Guardrails

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.