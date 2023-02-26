x

February 26, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Economy

Bank of Cyprus Riding High, Many Depositors Left High and Dry

February 26, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - People enter the entrance of the Cyprus central bank building in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
FILE - People enter the entrance of the Cyprus central bank building in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Ten years after a near economic collapse of Cyprus and its financial institutions that required a 10-billion euro ($10.57 billion) international bail-out, the Bank of Cyprus may pay dividends again.

The bank was one of two which received a so-called “Bail-In” when President Nicos Anastasiades, reneging on campaign promises, allowed them to confiscate 47.5 percent of accounts with more than 100,000 euros ($105,725) that wiped out the life savings of some.

He promised to hold accountable bank managers who created the crisis with huge holdings in Greek bonds devalued 74 percent during that country’s economic disaster, and with bad loans to Greek businesses that didn’t pay.

But Anastasiades let it slide and the General Court of the European Union court ruled against the account holders seeking relief saying that having their money taken away didn’t demonstrate they were entitled to get it back.

Bank of Cyprus clients saw a percentage of their deposits exceeding 100,000 euros converted to equity, exchanging the seized funds for shares in the lender and it changed management.

Now the bank said it exceeded targets in 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic began winding down and expects a good year in 2023, Chief Executive Officer Panicos Nicolaou told Reuters.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/bank-cyprus-sees-brighter-future-decade-after-financial-crisis-2023-02-22/
The bank, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, says it intends to commence “meaningful” dividend distributions from 2023 onwards, subject to regulatory approval and market conditions, the news agency said.

“We have the wind in our sails. The guidance for 2023 is for a much better performance,” Nicolaou said of the big rebound a decade after it was nearly on the rocks and had to be saved.

Should approval be granted, it would be the first time Bank of Cyprus issued a dividend to shareholders since June 2011, for 2010. The bank posted a 139 percent preliminary after tax 2022 profit of 71 million euros ($75.06 million.)

The bank sold bad loans, quit East Europe markets and Russia, whose rich had extensive deposits on Cypriot banks and Nicolaou said it now had a clean balance balance sheet and was highly liquid.

“This is a new chapter for the bank. We had this high-NPE stigma on us but now its an entirely different situation,” said Nicolaou. “We have transformed the bank,” although it cost the depositors whose money was seized.

RELATED

Society
Cyprus Court Detains Syrian Suspected of Migrant Trafficking

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A Cyprus court on Saturday ordered the detention for six days of a Syrian man suspected of illegally bringing 21 Syrian migrants to the east Mediterranean island nation aboard a boat.

Politics
Chat Room: Cyprus’ President-Elect Meets Leader of Turkish Occupied Side
Politics
Divided Cyprus’ New President Scopes out Peace Talks Reset

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.