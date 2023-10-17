x

October 17, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Economy

Bank of America Profits Jump 10% But Warns of Slowing Spending by Americans

October 17, 2023
By Associated Press
Earns Bank of America
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2012 photo, a woman passes a Bank of America office branch, in New York. Bank of America reports earnings on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America posted a 10% rise in third quarter profits Tuesday, helped by higher interest rates that allowed the bank to charge more for loans at the same time that it kept expenses under control.

However, CEO Brian Moynihan warned Tuesday that Americans continue to slow their spending after burning through pandemic savings, and now face higher costs due to inflation.

The Charlotte, N.C., bank earned a profit of $7.8 billion, or 90 cents per share, which is 13 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey of analysts by FactSet. It also tops last year’s $7.1 billion profit, or 81 cents per share, in the same period.

Most of the higher profits came from higher interest rates on loans, with net interest income coming in at $14.4 billion, compared with $13.76 billion a year earlier.

With much of the savings gone from the pandemic, consumers are turning more heavily to credit cards to manage their expenses. BofA saw credit card balances rise to $98 billion in the quarter, compared with $85 billion a year ago. The bank also saw higher charge offs this quarter, or money it doesn’t expect to recover from credit card use.

“We did this in a healthy but slowing economy that saw US consumer spending still ahead of last year but continuing to slow,” said Moynihan in a prepared statement.

Investment banking and trading at BofA also did well in the quarter. The bank saw revenues from stock trading rise 10% to $1.7 billion in the quarter, with zero days of trading losses in the last 90 days.

Bank of America shares rose 1.1% in morning trading.


By KEN SWEET AP Business Writer

RELATED

Politics
House Nears Vote on Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker but Republican Holdouts Remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are trying Tuesday to elect firebrand Rep.

Politics
For the First time, Ukraine Has Used US-Provided Long-Range ATACMS Missiles Against Russian Forces
Politics
Trump, Campaigning in Iowa, Vows to Ban Gaza Refugees from US if he Wins a Second Term

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.