July 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Bangladeshi Man Arrested in Athens Murder of Cuban Trans Woman 

July 20, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos, file)

ATHENS – Greek police arrested a 35-year-old Bangladeshi man in connection with the murder of Anna Ivankova, a black transgender woman from Cuba who was found dead in her apartment.

The Hellenic Police’s Athens Security Directorate said it had corroborated evidence from the crime scene with evidence found on the man, confirming his involvement in the killing.

Ivankova, 45, was living in the central Athens area of Agios Panteleimonas where the body was found, showing multiple stab wounds throughout her body. The man, who wasn’t named, will be taken before a prosecutor.

Police said she was found by her landlord, who had come to collect the rent and initial reports mistakenly identified her as a man, sites reporting on the transgender community noticed.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/black-trans-woman-killed-her-192412553.html

“Anna was a trans woman with multiple vulnerabilities as, in addition to her gender identity, she was a refugee, Black, and occasionally [a] sex worker,” wrote the Transgender Support Association, a Greek trans advocacy group.

Ivankova had joined the association in 2017, they wrote, after fleeing her native Cuba and seeking asylum in Greece; activists with the group had been assisting Ivankova with her claim, reported Yahoo News.

“She was active in the artistic field of the LGBTI+ community,” the release continued, “while in recent years she worked as a dancer-performer.” Many LGBTQ+ Athenians knew Ivankova from the popular nightclub and drag venue Koukles, where she regularly took the stage, per her Instagram.

Organizers said they believed her killing was “the first recorded murder of a trans woman refugee and sex worker in our country.”

Ivankova’s friends remember her as a “passionate, proud woman who never gave up,” according to the Spanish newspaper El País which said she fled Cuba after being arrested multiple times because of her gender.

She went first to Russia, then to Serbia, North Macedonia, and finally landing in Greece where three far-right parties were elected to Parliament and LGBTQ+ advocates said there is still discrimination.

“We’ve already detected an increase in attacks after the elections,” said Sofía Zachariadi, co-founder of the LGBTQ+ refugee advocacy group Emantes. “It’s a very hard blow that completely changes our agenda compared to when we started in 2016,” she said.

“Until now the queer movement has been mainly white,” Zachariadi added. “We want to (support) the refugee population, [so that they can] participate with force and have greater representation.”

 

