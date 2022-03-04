x

March 4, 2022

BAMkids Presents the U.S. Premiere of Song of the North, Mar. 5 & 12

March 4, 2022
By The National Herald
Song of the North courtesy of the company
BAMkids presents the U.S. premiere of Song of the North on March 5 and 12. Photo by Richard Termine

NEW YORK – BAMkids presents the U.S. premiere of Song of the North, a visually stunning, cinematic-style shadow play for ages 8-14. The large-scale cinematic live performance is an inspirational epic from ancient Persia through shadow puppetry, projected animation, music, movement, and theater. Over 400 handmade puppets are used to tell the story of Manijeh, a courageous heroine who uses her strengths and determination to rescue her beloved and help prevent a war. The production runs March 5, 2 PM, and March 12, 2 PM and 7 PM. It will be the first puppet theater production to be presented on BAM’s Harvey Theater stage, 651 Fulton Street in Brooklyn.

Adapted from the Book of Kings (Shahnameh), a historical and cultural touchstone that is a national treasure in Iran, Song of the North challenges the Eurocentric worldview of art and storytelling. Carefully crafted for young audiences, it’s a one-of-a-kind multimedia experience that celebrates collaboration, experimentation, and unity.

The multi-disciplinary show is created, designed, and directed by Hamid Rahmanian, a 2014 Guggenheim fellowship-winning filmmaker/visual artist. Song of the North tells the story of Manijeh, a heroine from ancient Persia, who uses her strengths and talents to reconcile Iran and Turan’s warring kingdoms and rescue her beloved Bijan from a perilous predicament of her own making.

All performances will adhere to protocols developed in accordance with New York State regulations and in consultation with medical professionals for the safety of our artists, audiences, and staff. Proof of full vaccination and masking required.

More information and tickets available online: https://www.bam.org/song-of-the-north.

