Baltimore’s Changing Greektown Loses Iconic Ikaros Restaurant: Closed

BALTIMORE – Since 1969, Ikaros has been a favorite Greek restaurant in Baltimore’s Greektown – despite plenty of good competition – especially during the parade and Greek Independence Day celebrations, has ended a 54-year run.

It opened in 1969 but 2024 was last, as owner Xenophon “Xenos” Kohilas said in a Facebook message that “health issues” were dictating decisions related to the restaurant, but he did not offer specifics, said The Baltimore Sun.

It has been shuttered for several months, with devoted diners wondering when or whether it might return. Ikaros’ website simply says the restaurant is “currently not open,” with no other explanation, the paper said.

“Ikaros will not operate properly without my one hundred percent participation and involvement in order to keep my promise of delivering imperative Greek cuisine quality,” he wrote. “At the present time that is not possible.”

It’s another loss for the community in changing times as health reasons, retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect saw the closing of a lot of beloved Greek restaurants around the country.