June 14, 2022

Ballet Competitors Soar in Moscow at Bolshoi (Photos)

June 14, 2022
By Associated Press
Russia Ballet Competition Photo Gallery
A participant of the XIV International Ballet Competition prepares herself backstage before performing at the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW — In a city where global tensions weigh heavily, rising talents of ballet soared gracefully at the Moscow International Ballet Competition.

The event, which concluded Saturday at the Russian capital’s Bolshoi Theater, is held every four years. Although Russia is laborious to reach because of sanctions and flight cancellations from the fighting in Ukraine, the competition brought in dancers from Asia, South America and Eastern and Western Europe.

Maria Iliushkina and Nikita Korneev of Russia perform during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

In the senior soloist group, for dancers no older than age 27, no first prize was awarded. But Malika Yelchibaeva of Kazakhstan, and Anastasia Smirnova of Russia, jointly took second place. South Korea’s Kim Yujin placed third.

Russian senior soloists swept the top spots in the men’s division: Dmitry Smilevsky, Dmitry Vyskubenko and Maxim Izmestyev.

Liriy Wakabayashi of Japan, foreground, and Kubanych Shamakeev of Kyrgyzstan perform during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Alessandro Caggegi of the United Kingdom, right, and Mana Kuwabara of Russia perform during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Elena Svinko of Russia and Marcello Pelizzoni of Italy perform during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Ekaterina Varlamova of Russia performs during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Daria Chugunova and Lev Kopylov of Russia perform during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Participants of the XIV International Ballet Competition warm up backstage before performing during the XIV International Ballet Competition at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo)
Winners of the XIV International Ballet Competition greet the spectators after the gala concert at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo)

 

