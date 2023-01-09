x

January 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

SPORTS

Bale Retires at 33 with 5 CL Titles, Many Wales Memories

January 9, 2023
By Associated Press
Soccer Bale Retires
FILE - Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's second goal in the Champions League final soccer match against Atletico Madrid at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, May 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Gareth Bale announced his retirement from soccer on Monday at the age of 33, ending the career of one of Britain’s greatest players after winning five Champions League titles and finally getting to play in a World Cup for Wales.

Bale was once the world’s most expensive player when he joined Real Madrid for $132 million in 2013 and, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, was a devastating forward capable of surging runs and brilliant goals with his powerful left foot.

He was a European champion with Madrid in 2014, ‘16, ’17, ’18 and last year, before finishing his club career by helping Los Angeles FC win the Major League Soccer title.

Affected by injuries in recent years, he ended his career saving the best performances for his country, for whom he played a record 111 matches and scored a record 41 times.

Key to qualifying Wales for its first World Cup in 64 years, Bale scored in the group stage in Qatar — a penalty against the United States — and his last match was a 3-0 loss to England on Nov. 29.

Bale said his decision to retire from international soccer was “by far the hardest of my career.”

“My journey on the international stage is one that has changed not only my life but who I am,” Bale said in a statement. “The fortune of being Welsh and being selected to play for and captain Wales, has given me something incomparable to anything else I’ve experienced.

“I am honored and humbled to have been able to play a part in the history of this incredible country, to have felt the support and passion of the red wall, and together have been to unexpected and amazing places.”

Bale started out as a left back for Southampton, moved to Tottenham in 2007 for a six-year spell, and had another year at Spurs in the 2020-21 season on loan from Madrid.

He scored 53 Premier League goals and 81 in La Liga. He won three Spanish league titles, one Copa del Rey and one English League Cup title.

Only one player — former Real Madrid star Paco Gento — won more European Cup/Champions League titles than Bale.

“I move on with anticipation to the next step in my life,” Bale said. “A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure.”

There is a slight sense that his career is unfulfilled given the way his time at Madrid petered out after scoring twice — including a flying volley — in the win over Liverpool in the Champions League final in 2018.

Injuries and a breakdown in his relationship with former Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane led to Bale becoming a peripheral figure in the Spanish capital. He appeared to lack the motivation to play for Madrid but was always ready to go to great lengths to play for his beloved Wales.

While celebrating a win that qualified his country for the 2020 European Championship, Bale held up a Welsh flag with the words “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order” written on it.

He was at his best for Wales when helping the team reach the Euro 2016 semifinals unexpectedly, memorably beating fancied Belgium in the quarterfinals before losing to Portugal.

Bale, who made his Wales debut in May 2006 in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago, broke the previous Wales record of 28 goals set by Ian Rush. He has won Wales’ player of the year award six times.

“How do I describe what being a part of this country and team means to me? How do I articulate the impact it has had on my life? How do I put in to words the way I felt, every single time I put on that Welsh shirt?” Bale said. “My answer is that I couldn’t possibly do any of those things justice, simply with words.

“But I know that every person involved in Welsh football, feels the magic, and is impacted in such a powerful and unique way, so I know you feel what I feel, without using any words at all.”

He joined Los Angeles from Madrid in June, when his contract at Madrid expired, and helped his new team win the MLS championship, scoring a 128th-minute equalizer in the final. LA went on to beat Philadelphia on penalty kicks.

RELATED

SPORTS
Ronaldo Set to Face PSG, Messi in First Game in Saudi Arabia

PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi.

International
Team USA Beats Italy to Win Inaugural United Cup
International
Sabalenka Wins Women’s Final at Adelaide International

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Brazil Authorities Seek to Punish Pro-Bolsonaro Rioters (Video)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian authorities were picking up pieces and investigating Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation's highest seats of power.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — As Brazil reels from mobs of rioters swarming its seats of power, its former leader has decamped to a Florida resort, where droves of supporters flocked to cheer on their ousted president.

PARIS — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida started a weeklong trip to Europe and North America in Paris where he held talks Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron on key issues including North Korea and the war in Ukraine.

NEW YORK – An open call for participation in the public arts project Raised Flags in the Forest Hill section of Newark, NJ, was sent out by visual artists Eirini Linardaki and Melanie Levick-Parkin.

Gareth Bale announced his retirement from soccer on Monday at the age of 33, ending the career of one of Britain’s greatest players after winning five Champions League titles and finally getting to play in a World Cup for Wales.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.