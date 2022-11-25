x

November 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Politics

Backing Greece, EU Lawmakers Want Turkey-Libya Seas Deal Off

November 25, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE- Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Fayez al Sarraj, the head of Libya's internationally recognised government, prior to their talks in Istanbul, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Turkey and Libya had reached an agreement on the delineation of maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean, in November. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)
FILE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Fayez al Sarraj, the head of Libya's internationally recognised government, prior to their talks in Istanbul, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

ATHENS – Turkey’s deal with Libya dividing the seas between them, which led Turkey to say it would hunt for oil and gas off Greek islands, should be nullified, the European Parliament said in a symbolic vote.

The EU lawmakers have no standing in the issue but sided with Greece, which countered that agreement by making one of its with Egypt as the rush for energy in the seas has intensified.

In late 2019, Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding with Libya to demarcate maritime zones, a move that brought immediate blowback from Greece and Egypt, as well as Cyprus, where Turkey is drilling offshore and ignoring soft European Union sanctions.

The European Commission and the EU Council have repeatedly condemned the Turkey-Libya MoU as unlawful and the EU Parliament called it to be annulled, which was ignored by Turkey and Libya.

By a vote of 454-130 and 54 people refusing to take a stand, EU lawmakers also demanded to end to all foreign interventions on Libyan territory, while asking Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to withdraw troops from the country, reported EURACTIV.

But it also wants a special EU envoy for Libya to be appointed as a matter of priority, as well as a roadmap for holding free and fair elections as that country has split governments, with the west supporting a faction in Tripoli and Greece and other countries backing rebels in Benghazi.

The vote after the signing of the Greece-Egypt agreement on the definition of Search and Rescue areas, recognizing that the area south of Crete and the Eastern Aegean up to the Egyptian coast is exclusively controlled by those two countries.

Since 2011, the EU has invested some 700 million euros($729 million) in Libya, for matters including development, aid and controversial security and Coast Guard projects, the site’s report also added.

 

RELATED

Society
Greek Minister Says Household Basket Helps Families Afford Food

ATHENS -  Greek households are struggling with food prices during soaring inflation but 90,000 so far have benefited from using the so-called Household Basket scheme at supermarkets to hold down prices on 51 essential items.

Society
Drone and Αrtificial Ιntelligence Τechnologies for Flight Safety
Politics
The Elections Will Decide whether the Country Continues on a Path of Progress, Gerapetritis Says

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Search Effort Intensifies after Indonesia Quake Killed 271

CIANJUR, Indonesia — More rescuers and volunteers were deployed Wednesday in devastated areas on Indonesia's main island of Java to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake that killed at least 271 people.

BRUSSELS — On winter's doorstep, European Union nations again failed to bridge bitter disagreements over a natural gas price cap Thursday as they struggle to effectively shield 450 million citizens from massive increases in their utility bills.

ATHENS - Turkey's deal with Libya dividing the seas between them, which led Turkey to say it would hunt for oil and gas off Greek islands, should be nullified, the European Parliament said in a symbolic vote.

NEW YORK — Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, but inflation is weighing on consumers.

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University present a screening of ‘My Rembetika Blues’ and a discussion with the filmmaker Mary Zournazi on Saturday, December 10, 3 PM, in the Royce Hall Room 314 at the UCLA Campus in Los Angeles.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.